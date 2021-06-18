  1. Deals
Surface Pro 7 gets massive price cut at Best Buy

By
A Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover.

There’s no point in deciding between laptop deals and tablet deals, because you can get portability and performance from 2-in-1 devices such as those offered by Microsoft’s Surface brand. If you’re willing to give them a try, you should take advantage of the savings from Surface Pro deals, including Best Buy’s $329 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover that brings its price down to $1,000, from its original price of $1,329.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, for smooth multitasking between apps. It’s equipped with a 12.3-inch, high-resolution PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to your environment’s lighting conditions, a storage capacity of 256GB for more than enough space to install your essential software, and a 1080p HD webcam so you’re clear during virtual meetings and online classes.

Transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from a tablet into a laptop is its Type Cover, which functions as both a keyboard and protection for the device’s screen when closed. The Type Cover easily lets you switch between a tablet and a laptop, depending on the form factor that’s most appropriate for the situation. When comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Dell XPS 13, Microsoft’s 2-in-1 device has the advantage over the popular laptop with its smaller size that makes it easier to carry around, as well as longer battery life for less downtime due to charging.

Professionals and students alike will benefit from owning the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, due to the 2-in-1 device’s combination of portability and performance. If you think it’s perfect for you, check out Best Buy’s offer that slashes $329 off the device’s price, lowering it to $1,000 from its original price of $1,329. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for work or school, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

For those who would like to see alternatives to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, there are other Surface Pro deals from different retailers. We’ve gathered some of the best offers that are currently available to make your shopping easier.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$799 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$670 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touchscreen (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

$1,600 $2,000
Sleek and lightweight, this Surface Laptop 3 boasts an all-day battery life and 80% power within an hour of charging, making it a perfect laptop for busy professionals.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD), Matte Black

$1,224 $1,599
The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$999 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon
