Surface Pro 7 gets massive price cut at Best Buy

There’s no point in deciding between laptop deals and tablet deals, because you can get portability and performance from 2-in-1 devices such as those offered by Microsoft’s Surface brand. If you’re willing to give them a try, you should take advantage of the savings from Surface Pro deals, including Best Buy’s $329 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover that brings its price down to $1,000, from its original price of $1,329.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, for smooth multitasking between apps. It’s equipped with a 12.3-inch, high-resolution PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to your environment’s lighting conditions, a storage capacity of 256GB for more than enough space to install your essential software, and a 1080p HD webcam so you’re clear during virtual meetings and online classes.

Transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from a tablet into a laptop is its Type Cover, which functions as both a keyboard and protection for the device’s screen when closed. The Type Cover easily lets you switch between a tablet and a laptop, depending on the form factor that’s most appropriate for the situation. When comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Dell XPS 13, Microsoft’s 2-in-1 device has the advantage over the popular laptop with its smaller size that makes it easier to carry around, as well as longer battery life for less downtime due to charging.

Professionals and students alike will benefit from owning the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, due to the 2-in-1 device’s combination of portability and performance. If you think it’s perfect for you, check out Best Buy’s offer that slashes $329 off the device’s price, lowering it to $1,000 from its original price of $1,329. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for work or school, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

