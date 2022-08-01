Hurry — Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is $330 off at Best Buy today

One of the best laptop deals to snap up right now is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. At Best Buy, you can buy it for $600, saving you a hefty $330 off the usual price. A huge saving, this is a good time to buy the stylish and practical 2-in-1 laptop, especially if you’re looking for a new laptop for school or for working more efficiently. Here’s why you need it in your life.

One of the best Microsoft Surface Pro deals today, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a great system. As you’d expect, Microsoft is one of the best laptop brands around and it’s clear to see why when you use the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. It has an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. While that might not sound like it would rival the best 2-in-1 laptops, it makes up for its unremarkable hardware with a fantastic display and functionality.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ offers up a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824. With a 3:2 aspect ratio, you get 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop, too. Thanks to its 2-in-1 design, you can switch between using it as a full laptop with keyboard, to using it as a tablet, digital canvas, or docked workstation. It’s immensely versatile with Windows 11 capable of giving you plenty of options. A versatile kickstand helps you adjust it to nearly 180 degrees as well.

Other features keep on coming, such as dual HD cameras with a front-facing 5.0 megapixel 1080p HD camera and an 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus, along with dual far-field Studio Mics. Multiple ports allow you to power many 4K external displays if you wish, as well as charge all your devices. Up to 15 hours of battery life means the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ will last you all day long, plus it weighs just 1.7 pounds so it’s truly portable.

If you’ve been considering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Microsoft Surface Pro 7, this is an ideal time to buy one. With the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ normally priced at $930, it’s down to $600 at Best Buy for a limited time only. You’ll be delighted with this purchase.

