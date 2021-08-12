  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 and type cover today

By
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on a white background.

This can be the best time of year to power up with new computing equipment for your next year of work or school — just check out the fantastic laptops available in these Surface Pro deals, laptop deals, and student laptop deals. One of the best student laptops, the Surface Pro 7 with type cover, is currently $230 off at Best Buy. They’re practically giving away these 2-in-1 computers for $799, a massive discount from their regular price of $1,029. This is one deal you do not want to get away!

This is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a solid 2-in-1 experience. When we examined the Surface Pro 7, our reviewers were impressed by its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections. When you add a type cover to the Surface Pro 7, those features make it a potential replacement for a laptop for everyday tasks, both at work and at home. If you’re looking for a powerful tablet (for much less money than an iPad) that can supplement or even replace your laptop, consider the Surface Pro 7. Especially at this price.

Another standout feature of the Surface Pro 7 is its phenomenal screen. It’s got a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display that shows you realistic images and video unmatched in other tablets, and it carries advanced tech that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Like the best 2-in-1 machines, the touchscreen is immediately responsive, which not only makes work easier and adds a tactile element but is fantastic for web browsing and streaming content.

Going inside this impressive little machine, you have some real power, namely a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, backed up with 8GB RAM and 128 solid-state drive storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. The Surface Pro 7 is as ideal for creating a work presentation — using powerful design software — as it is for kicking back in bed to watch your favorite shows on Hulu or HBO Max. The audio is fantastic as well — featuring enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio sound. And with video calls being such a huge part of our work and social lives, there’s a 1080p HD video camera, comfortably set at the top of the screen, so you’re all set for Zoom and other video communication. Also, the addition of a USB-C connection to this edition of the Surface Pro means lighting-fast transfers, as well as charging on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides. What else do you need?

More laptop deals

Want to see what else is available in laptops for heading back to school and back to work? Check out our roundup of the best laptop deals below.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,470 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,009 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$735 $1,019
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a sleeper hit. This 13-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Best Buy

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$150 $199
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,141 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Spelunky and Spelunky 2 arriving on Switch later this month

Spelunky 2

Best background check sites and services for 2021

quickbooks vs netsuite accounting software small business

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Everything we know

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

How to turn off AMBER and other emergency alerts on Android and iOS

Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

Classic Grand Theft Auto games reportedly getting a remaster and Switch versions

the-best-original-xbox-games

The AMD RX 6600 XT launch has some major problems — and they’re not scalpers

AMD RX 6600 XT on a wooden backdrop.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 today

Samsung Galaxy folding phones.

Spotify is finally bringing offline playback to Wear OS

Spotify CEO launches IPO in front of logo.

Android 12: Everything you need to know

Android 12 developer preview home screen.

The most important personal computers in history, ranked

xerox star Information System

Call of Duty: Vanguard reportedly coming this year, per leak

A group of soldiers goes to war in Call of Duty WWII.

Leak offers a glimpse at Intel Alder Lake-P for Chromebooks and laptops

Galaxy Chromebook sitting on a table.

Best cheap grill deals for August 2021

people grilling outside