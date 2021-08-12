This can be the best time of year to power up with new computing equipment for your next year of work or school — just check out the fantastic laptops available in these Surface Pro deals, laptop deals, and student laptop deals. One of the best student laptops, the Surface Pro 7 with type cover, is currently $230 off at Best Buy. They’re practically giving away these 2-in-1 computers for $799, a massive discount from their regular price of $1,029. This is one deal you do not want to get away!

This is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a solid 2-in-1 experience. When we examined the Surface Pro 7, our reviewers were impressed by its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections. When you add a type cover to the Surface Pro 7, those features make it a potential replacement for a laptop for everyday tasks, both at work and at home. If you’re looking for a powerful tablet (for much less money than an iPad) that can supplement or even replace your laptop, consider the Surface Pro 7. Especially at this price.

Another standout feature of the Surface Pro 7 is its phenomenal screen. It’s got a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display that shows you realistic images and video unmatched in other tablets, and it carries advanced tech that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Like the best 2-in-1 machines, the touchscreen is immediately responsive, which not only makes work easier and adds a tactile element but is fantastic for web browsing and streaming content.

Going inside this impressive little machine, you have some real power, namely a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, backed up with 8GB RAM and 128 solid-state drive storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. The Surface Pro 7 is as ideal for creating a work presentation — using powerful design software — as it is for kicking back in bed to watch your favorite shows on Hulu or HBO Max. The audio is fantastic as well — featuring enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio sound. And with video calls being such a huge part of our work and social lives, there’s a 1080p HD video camera, comfortably set at the top of the screen, so you’re all set for Zoom and other video communication. Also, the addition of a USB-C connection to this edition of the Surface Pro means lighting-fast transfers, as well as charging on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides. What else do you need?

