This is it — your wait for an Xbox Series S deal is over. Gamers and console-lovers rejoice! The Xbox rarely goes on sale, but Dell is offering an excellent deal right now that you won’t want to miss.

Dell discounted their Microsoft Xbox Series S bundle, which includes a chat headset and a charge kit. Normally $350, you’re getting the Xbox Series S bundle for $335 or $15 off! Yes, we know that’s not a crazy deal, but it’s still worth sharing! We don’t know how long it’s going to last, though, so hurry up if you’re interested and want that new console. Video game deals aren’t as common as you’d think, and you know how difficult it is to get a next-gen console right now.

The Series S features a 512GB solid-state drive, an 8-core Zen 2 processor, and 4 Teraflops GPU using a custom RDNA 2 GPU chipset. It’s packed with power and ready to rock! Enjoy 120 frames per second at 1440p resolution. Load times are practically nonexistent compared to last-generation consoles, and Microsoft added tons of new tricks. For example, switching between multiple games is as easy as switching browser tabs, and you can pick up right where you left off on both.

This particular bundle from Dell includes the Xbox Series S console with a controller, a chat headset, and a charging kit. The headset has a bendable boom, an LED power light, and dual mics. It’s totally wireless and will get up to 15 hours of life off a single charge. If it runs out, half an hour of charging will bring it back up to four full hours of life again. The volume controls are built into the side of the earcups, so no dongle or remote is required. You can even fine-tune the audio with an equalizer (think cutting the treble on any high-pitched shriekers). It’s Bluetooth-enabled, so you can connect it to your phone and listen to music when you’re not gaming.

