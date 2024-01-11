 Skip to main content
This 75-inch 4K TV from LG has a price cut from $980 to $647

Victoria Garcia
Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to a brand new and shiny television this year. We’ve found one of the best LG TV deals out there to help make your purchasing decision a little bit easier. Head over to Amazon to get 34% off the LG 75-inch Class UQ7590 Series TV, which is now priced at $647. We don’t know how long this sale will last, so be sure to grab one of these big screen televisions before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the LG 75-inch Class UQ7590 Series TV

Anyone who loves to unwind with a blockbuster movie or spend hours lounging on the couch while binge-watching a new series, this television was made for you. With a 4K UHD resolution and a5 GEN5 AI Processor, you will see vivid and lifelike picture at all times so any content you are watching will look its best. This television will give you the ultimate streaming experience with built-in access to your favorite services and apps, as well as free access to over 300 LG channels that might just help you find a new show.

Even sports fans can benefit from this 75-inch television deal as it can give you real-time updates from your favorite teams and matches so you’ll never miss an important touchdown or goal. If you spend time gaming, the LG 75-inch Class UQ7590 Series TV includes the Game Optimizer and Dashboard feature which allows you to quickly and efficiently adjust all your game settings in one location.

The bottom line is no matter what you intend to do with your new television, the LG 75-inch Class UQ7590 Series is a great option for you. This 4K television will enhance all of your viewing experiences from movie watching, TV binging, playing videogames or watching the big game. Originally priced at $980, you can get this television for 34% off to immediately upgrade your living room, den or game room. Be sure to head over to Amazon now before time runs out to get this LG TV for just $647. A 75-inch 4K television for under $1,000? You can’t beat that deal.

