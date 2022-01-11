Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7+ today

2-in-1 laptops have become all the rage recently and for a good reason: they’re excellent for both students and professionals who work in offices or from home, offering the portability of a tablet but the functionality of a laptop. Probably one of the best-known 2-in-1 is the Microsoft Surface Pro, with its excellent touch-pen experience and sleek design, and today Best Buy has one of the best Surface Pro deals you’re going to find. With a $200 discount, Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for only $830, an absolute steal if you’ve been in the market for one, especially since the list price is $1,030.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with a pretty strong 11th Gen i5 intel CPU, which should be able to handle most applications you’re going to run as either a student or a working professional. The real big-ticket item is the PixelSense screen — a gorgeous touch-sensitive 12.3-inch space you can use to take notes, draw, or even watch your favorite shows. Unfortunately, while the touch-pen experience is pretty great, it annoyingly doesn’t come included in the packaging, so you’ll have to spend that $200 you’re saving on buying a Microsoft Surface Pen. You might even have enough money left over to grab yourself some of the best Surface Pro accessories while you’re at it.

Besides that, the other internals are good, although not necessarily impressive. The 8GB of RAM should be enough for most people and use cases, although the 128GB of SSD internal storage is a little on the low side. There’s also no real internal graphics card, although this sale does come with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one-month trial, which means that you can stream some of today’s hottest games to your device, assuming that your internet connection can handle it. There’s also a 30-day trial of Microsoft 365 family, as well as a full version of Windows 11, so you’re ready and raring to go with the latest software.

As far as laptop deals go, this one gives you a good discount for a strong 2-in-1 device with a lot of functionality and use cases. But, of course, if you’re a student and are looking for something a little bit cheaper, we have some excellent student laptop deals you can look at for something in your budget.

