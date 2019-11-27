Amazon drops cool bundle deals on Motorola two-way radios for Black Friday

If you’re someone who loves going on outdoor adventures such as camping or hiking, you know that using cellphones to stay connected isn’t a reliable option. It can be difficult to find service in remote areas, making communication with the rest of your group or the outside world a real challenge.

Investing in a satellite phone is one option, but it’s expensive and comes with costly service plans. Something much more affordable but efficient enough for off-grid communications is a two-way radio. Right now, Amazon is holding cool bundle deals on a bunch of Motorola walkie-talkies, reaching up to 53% off their retail prices. Gear up for your next backcountry trip by jumping on these early Black Friday treats.

These Motorola two-way radios offer support for 22 channels with 121 privacy codes each, making it easy for you to find an available channel. This allows you to communicate with other FRS/GMRS radios no matter the brand. Each one can be powered either by NiMH rechargeable batteries or AA batteries.

Motorola Talkabout T600 (2-Pack) – $58, was $120

Whether you’re on land or at sea, you can count on the Motorola Talkabout T600 to keep you connected at all times. It sports a rugged design combined with a 35-mile range capacity, ensuring solid connection even during the toughest outdoor activities. An emergency feature – in the form of an alert button – is available for times when you need help.

This device has an IP67 waterproof rating which can endure constant submersion of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes and can withstand the heaviest rains. It also has the ability to float on water so you can easily retrieve it when dropped accidentally. There’s a water-activated flashlight with a red LED as well to aid in night vision and emergencies.

Motorola Talkabout T480 – $33, was $70

For calamities and other emergency situations, the Motorola Talkabout T480 is an ideal pick. Its plugged-in, always-on connectivity will keep you and your family prepared when the unexpected hits. Even if cellular towers are down or the power is out, the radio will be charged and ready for use, allowing you to get weather alerts and stay connected with your community. A Push-To-Talk (PTT) power boost is available to extend the transmission range, while an emergency alert button lets you transmit an alert siren in times of danger.

With an IP54-rated weatherproof design, the T480 is built to withstand the effects of snow, rain, and other weather conditions. It also has a built-in LED flashlight which is helpful during evening adventures, emergencies, or power outages.

Motorola Talkabout T260 Series

Tackle a backcountry trail or go camping in the woods with the freedom to communicate wirelessly by getting your hands on the Motorola Talkabout T260 series. With this model, you can stay updated with real-time weather conditions by initiating alerts or turning on one of the 11 weather channels.

The T260 two-way radio is great for communication within a range of 25 miles. It also comes with iVOX/VOX which enables a speakerphone-like function. This allows for hands-free communication, which means you can keep moving without the need to stop when answering a call.

T260TP (3-Pack) – $55, was $90

T260 (2-Pack) – $34, was $40

Motorola Talkabout T265 Bundle – $45, was $69

This Motorola T265 bundle is designed specifically for hunters. Whether you’re in the forest, around the campground, or by the lake, it lets you talk with your fellow hunters and campers with a simple press of the push-to-talk button. It also has a 25-mile range capacity as well as iVOX/VOX for hands-free communication on the go. The stylish carry case makes it convenient for you to keep the walkie-talkies and accessories in one place, both for storage and portability.

Motorola Talkabout T200 (2-Pack) – $36, was $55

Stay in touch with your family and comrades – whether in the playground, neighborhood, camping trip, or shopping mall – with the Motorola Talkabout T200. This walkie-talkie model has a 20-mile range capacity coupled with a compact, featherweight design for comfortable and convenient use. You can even select among the 20 pre-loaded call tones if you want to customize what your callers hear before you start speaking.

Motorola Talkabout T280 Bundle – $44, was $65

Be prepared in any emergency situation with the Motorola Talkabout T280. This walkie-talkie’s plugged-in, always-on connectivity allows for instant communication even during times of power outage or cellular network failure. You can also receive real-time weather conditions through 11 channels (including NOAA channels) with an alert feature available.

The T280 lets you communicate within a theoretical range of 25 miles and has an iVOX/VOX which enables a speakerphone-like function for hands-free operation. A true emergency-ready kit, this T280 bundle comes with a cable with dual chargers, rechargeable battery packs, belt clips, a carry case, and an emergency preparedness checklist.

Motorola Talkabout T460 (2-Pack) – $55, was $90

For serious outdoor adventurers and sports junkies, the Motorola T460 is an ultimate necessity. Whether you’re exploring a new trail, pitching a tent at a campsite, or skiing down the mountain, you can easily connect to your group within a 35-mile range all while keeping your hands free with the iVOX/VOX speakerphone function.

Using this two-way radio even in the wildest area poses no problem. Its built-in LED light is helpful for nighttime trails and adventures, while its IP54 weatherproof build means it can withstand the effects of snow, rain, and other weather conditions. You’ll also be able to receive 24/7 alerts on calamities such as flash floods and tornado warnings as well as national emergencies. An emergency feature is readily available so you can quickly let others know if you are in danger.

