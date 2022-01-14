There’s a SECRET SALE on MSI gaming laptops at Walmart today

We get it: sometimes, in the chaos of the day-to-day bustle, you just want to sit down and do some gaming without having to worry about life. Well, Best Buy has got your back with two excellent gaming laptop deals that you can take advantage of while getting some great specs in the process. To that end, we have the MSI Sword 15.6inch gaming notebook, going for $995 rather than $1,299, and the MSI GF65 Thin 15.6-inch, reduced to $1,199 from $1,499.

MSI Sword 15.6-Inch Gaming Notebook — $995, was $1,299

First up, we have the MSI Sword, and for just $995, you get quite a lot packed into it. For example, the RTX 3050Ti, one of the more powerful graphics cards out there and a recent addition to NVIDIA’s lineup. Paired with the 11th Gen i7-11800H, this laptop should easily tear through most of the programs you’re going to throw at it and probably most games as well, even on a relatively high setting. Of course, having a powerful pair of CPU and GPU doesn’t mean much without a good screen, and you’ll be happy to know that you get a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and it is IPS, one of the better types of monitor panel technologies. You also get a 512GB PCIe SSD for internal storage, which is good, and 8GB of RAM, which is good but not as good as it could be. Overall, the $304 savings makes this laptop an actual steal, given the specs you’re getting, even if you have to pick up an external hard drive.

MSI GF65 Thin — $1,199, was $1,499

This laptop is pretty similar to the MSI Sword, although slightly a bit bulkier with more powerful hardware behind it. So rather than the RTX 3050Ti, you get the RTX 3060, probably one of the top five cards in the industry and not surprisingly not underclocked. Of course, you do weirdly get a lower-end 10-gen i7-10750H, which is still quite powerful, although for the extra $300 or so, one would hope that the 11th-gen CPU would stay, especially given the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD internal storage stay the same. Nonetheless, that’s not a deal-breaker, and you can easily pair it with a gaming monitor from our gaming monitor deals. Of course, if you prefer a better GPU and CPU combo for roughly the same price, you’ll have to check out our gaming PC deals.

