Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop is $400 cheaper today

There are many gaming laptop deals to shop right now, but if Dell is your brand, one of the best Dell laptop deals is on the new G16 gaming laptop. This build features some impressive hardware, and it currently only costs $1,500. This is a $400 savings from its regular price of $1,900, and free shipping is included with your purchase. It’s rare you can find the specs this Dell G16 gaming laptop offers at a price like this, so click over to Dell and grab it while this pricing lasts.

Why you should get the Dell G16 gaming laptop

Dell is consistently known as one of the best laptop brands, and with the new G16 it has put together a gaming laptop that can accommodate the needs of almost any gamer that likes the laptop form factor. As built for this deal, the G16 brings plenty of power to your gaming world. It has a 14-core Intel i9 processor and 16GB of RAM. It also has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which is a powerful and popular option for a gaming laptop. This laptop also comes with 1TB of internal storage, which is plenty for housing many of the best PC games, in addition to any other software you may like to boot up.

The form factor of the Dell G16 is something else to be impressed with. It has a larger 16-inch display built into the body of a 15-inch laptop, getting you some extra screen real estate without making the G16 any less portable. It has an Alienware-inspired thermal design that keeps it performing optimally under the pressure of intense gaming, allowing for longer gaming sessions and less likelihood of thermal throttling. You can even control fan speeds with the Game Shift feature, which pushes the fan speeds to their max simply by pressing the F9 button. The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a worthy laptop to build your entire gaming setup around, and pairs well with anything you may find shopping current gaming monitor deals as well.

While it would normally set you back $1,900 with this internal hardware, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is marked down $400 to just $1,500 at Dell right now. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

