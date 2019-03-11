Digital Trends
Sonicare electric toothbrushes get hefty price cuts on Amazon, today only

Jenifer Calle
By
philips sonicare diamond clean electric toothbrush deal

Good oral hygiene, including proper toothbrushing and flossing, is critical for keeping your teeth, gums, and throat healthy. Not paying attention to your dental health can lead to cavities, tooth decay, bad breath and other oral diseases. And it takes having a powerful yet gentle toothbrush like the Philips Sonicate Diamond Clean electric toothbrush to help tackle bacteria and stains in all those hard-to-reach spots. If it’s time to upgrade your toothbrush, Amazon is discounting it half off for today only.

The Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush (HX9331) is normally priced at $200 but Amazon is discounting today for its Deal of the Day. You can grab it for just $100 and potentially reduce your dental visits. When looking into electric toothbrushes, the biggest benefit is having the toothbrush do all the work for you while maintaining a healthier brushing habit. With the Diamond Clean you get five brushing modes for a more customized cleaning.

Choose its Clean Mode for everyday cleaning, White Mode for removing surface stains, Gentle Mode for teeth and gum cleaning, Gum Care Mode for massaging your gums, and Deep Clean Mode for an invigorating deep clean. The device’s White Mode is proven to brighten your smile by two degrees of whiteness in just one week. Its densely packed bristles move at 31,000 brush strokes per minute and gently remove surface stains. The Diamond Clean effectively buzzes away build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes, and other food particles.

This kit comes with a charging glass and a premium travel case. Charge your Diamond Clean toothbrush effortlessly anywhere you go. Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder after brushing, and it instantly starts charging. Not only does your glass charge fit stylishly into your bathroom, it also doubles as a rinsing glass. Wondering what the battery life is on your electric toothbrush? You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from just a single full charge. The premium travel case is designed to let you store your toothbrush hygienically to fit your busy lifestyle.

Philips Sonicare technology guarantees up to seven times more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush and with less effort on your part. Diamond Clean is also safe for every day brushing for people who wear braces, filling, crowns, or veneers. Philips Sonicare has some of the most innovative brushing technology to fit anyone’s oral needs. It even released an electric toothbrush just for kids that includes a fun free app for them to watch while brushing.

Hurry and grab this versatile electric toothbrush on this one day only sale, your teeth will thank you down the line.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

