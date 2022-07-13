With many of the best Prime Day deals already out, some of the best laptop deals may be lost in the ether, especially if you’re looking for something on the higher end that most people aren’t necessarily focused on. Well, we’re happy to bring to your attention this sweet deal from Amazon on the Razer Blade 14 that discounts it to $2,285. That may still seem expensive, but the retail value stands at $2,800, so that’s a whopping $515 discount, or around 18%, which is a substantial amount when you consider all the stuff packed inside of it.

Of course, if that still feels a bit too expensive for your budget, there are some other great Prime Day gaming laptop deals to look at, like this Dell G15 gaming laptop that is for just $588. Granted, it’s not as powerful and small as the Blade 14, but it’s still a nice gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Razer gaming laptop

It would be an understatement to say that the Razer Blade 14 is a great laptop, managing to pack a lot of stuff in such a tiny chassis. For starters, the screen has a 2k resolution, the sweet spot when it comes to gaming laptops. However, the screen may be a little too small to fully enjoy — though just barely. Either way, you’re still getting crisp and detailed images, and on top of that, the screen can hit a 165Hz refresh rate, meaning you also get a smooth overall experience. Backing all that up is an RTX 3080, which is easily one of the top five cards on the market currently and can handily drive the 165Hz, 2k screen. Even when playing the most modern AAA on high settings, it’s just that good.

As such, it probably won’t surprise you that the Razer Blade 14 has made it on both the best gaming laptops in 2022 and the best thin and light gaming laptops in 2022, especially the latter, given that it weighs a little under four pounds, and is 8.66 x 12.59 x 0.66 inches. While many folks often compare the Razer Blade 14 vs. MacBook Pro 14, the Blade 14 easily blows it out of the water because, even though it’s slightly bigger, the specs are much better. In fact, they’ve even managed to pack an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX under the hood, similarly one of the best CPUs on the market short of the Threadripper, and will easily cut through most gaming and editing apps or really anything that is CPU-intensive in resources.

As for the rest of the specs, you get 16GB of RAM, which should be more than enough for most folks, even power users, and storage comes in the form of a 1TB SSD, so it’s fast and there’s plenty of it. The keys are nice to type on, which isn’t a surprise given Razer’s pedigree, and of course, the keyboard is all backlit. The only downside is that the whole thing does get a bit hot when you’re gaming full-throttle, but that’s the cost of having so much power under the hood. It also lacks Wi-Fi 6, which is a bit of a shame, but it’s to be expected given that it was made right before Wi-Fi 6 started rolling out.

Overall, if you want a powerful but tiny gaming laptop with some of the best hardware under the hood, the Razer Blade 14 will do you justice!

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations