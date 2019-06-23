Apple refurbished MacBooks and Mac Minis get big price cuts for grads

Share

Apple remains one of the longest-standing computer makers in the world today, and the California-based company has stood tall for decades for plenty of good reasons. Chief among these is that the iconic Apple logo continues to adorn some of the sleekest, fastest, and simply highest quality computers and mobile devices that money can buy, and while Windows may have won the war for the OS market share, millions of people around the world still remain loyal to the famous MacBook, Mac Mini, and MacBook Pro.

These Apple heads will be the first ones to tell you that this hardware is a little pricey — maybe too pricey given the sheer amount of Windows- and Android-based competition available in 2019 — but Mac computers retain a dedicated niche of hardcore fans despite the costs. Deals on iMacs and MacBooks can be tricky to come by outside of seasonal sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday, though, so your best bet might be to buy professionally refurbished models directly from Apple.

If you don’t want to wait around for a sale to pop up, then these refurbished Apple deals are the surest way to save hundreds on Mac computers that look, feel, and work like new. Since they come from the Apple store and not a third party, you can also rest easy knowing these products have gone through Apple’s intensive refurbishment process and are backed by an official one-year warranty.

MacBook — $200 off

Despite new releases in the Pro and Air lines, the classic MacBook is still going strong and remains one of our own favorites. Apple most recently refreshed this laptop in 2017, and the updated 12-inch MacBook is the smallest and lightest Mac you can buy (by contrast, the MacBook Air measures in at 13 inches). When it was released, the 2017 MacBook almost made the Air obsolete due to its slim and light chassis, but despite its slight frame, this laptop features superb build quality and great battery life for all-day use.

Also notable for a laptop of this size is that its 12-inch Retina display features a Quad HD 1440p resolution and a pixel density of 226ppi for a vibrant and crisp picture. For hardware, the 2017 MacBook packs a dual-core Intel Core M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and nice 256GB high-speed SSD. Apple has refurbished MacBooks in stock in silver, space gray, and gold colors right now for $1,099, saving you $200 off of its normal price.

Mac Mini — $150 off

Apple’s compact Mac Mini could easily be called the most under-appreciated member of the Mac family. It’s certainly one of the best values (even more so at this price), and its super-simple desktop-friendly design, quiet operation, and great performance make it an ideal MacOS workstation when paired with a good monitor for users who don’t want to work all day on a cramped laptop.

This Mac Mini is the slightly dated 2014 model, but still has the hardware to get the job done: It runs on a 2.8GHz dual-core Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, while its 1TB hard drive offers plenty of storage space for your projects and other large files. It also comes with two Thunderbolt 2 ports as well as an HDMI port. It’s marked down to $849 right now from Apple, giving you a $150 discount by buying refurbished.

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar — $360 off

The “Pro” model has always been on the cutting edge of the MacBook lineup, and in 2016 Apple unveiled the fourth and current generation of its high-end laptop which introduced the unique new Touch Bar feature. Not everyone was sold on the idea, but there’s no denying that the MacBook Pro boasts all of the signature Apple touches like unrivaled build quality, a gorgeous 1600p Retina display, solid speakers, and excellent hardware performance. (You can always disable the Touch Bar if you don’t care for it.)

One of the main criticisms of MacBook Pros is that, representing the premium upgrade option in an already expensive line of laptops, they are generally the most expensive pieces of Apple kit out there. If you’ve been looking to get your mitts on one without the steep sticker price, Apple has the refurbished mid-2017 Pro with a 256GB SSD available right now in both silver and space gray for $1,339, saving you $360. If you need more storage, the late 2016 model with similar overall specs and a 512GB SSD is also on sale for $1,419 ($480 off).

