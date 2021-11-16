If you need help in maintaining a clean floor, you might want to take advantage of Walmart’s Roomba i7 Black Friday deal, which is currently one of the best Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of for a robot vacuum. There’s no shortage of options in this year’s Black Friday robot vacuum deals, including Black Friday Roomba deals for iRobot’s brand of the cleaning companions, and there’s no shame in turning to them if you need assistance for your home.

Roomba i7 Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

For a powerful robot vacuum that will always get the job done for you, you should go for the iRobot Roomba i7. The robot vacuum is currently available from Walmart for $525, after a $174 discount to its original price of $799, in a deal that you shouldn’t miss if your floor always needs cleaning.

iRobot’s Roomba brand has held the top spot of Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums for a while, which should be enough assurance that you won’t be disappointed with the iRobot Roomba i7. The robot vacuum is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system that pulls in all kinds of mess, and dual multi-surface rubber brushes that won’t get tangled if they pick up pet hair. Once the robot vacuum’s cleaning is done, or once its battery is depleted, it travels back to its charging station to recharge in preparation of its next cleaning duty.

The iRobot Roomba 7 is powered by the vSLAM navigation technology, which allows the robot vacuum to learn your house’s layout to build Smart Maps. This will let you decide the rooms that need cleaning, as well as determine Keep Out Zones that the device will avoid. You can initiate the cleaning tasks through the help of your smart home setup’s preferred voice assistant, or through the iRobot Home app.

Once you set up the iRobot Roomba i7 in your home, you can forget that it’s there and let it do its job. If you need the robot vacuum cleaning your floor as soon as possible, you should avail yourself of Walmart’s $174 price cut for the cleaning device, which brings its price down to $525 from its original price of $799. It’s unclear how long stocks will hold, as iRobot’s Roomba is the premiere brand for robot vacuums, so if you want to buy the iRobot Roomba i7 for much cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

