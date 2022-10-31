Save $200 on this 32-inch Samsung 4K gaming monitor

If you’re looking for one of the best monitor deals, we’ve found it. Right now, over at Samsung, you can buy the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K gaming monitor for $1,100. Normally priced at $1,300, you save $200 off the usual price. While this is still one of the more premium gaming monitor deals around, if you can afford it, you won’t regret it. Here’s why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 Gaming Monitor

One of the best gaming monitors around, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 Gaming Monitor is a fantastic upgrade for gamers compared to regular monitors. It has pretty much everything you could need to feel fully immersed while you play. That includes a Quantum Mini-LED panel which provides you with exceptional picture quality. It means the monitor is able to provide controlled brightness and perfect contrast, so you get truly refined definition with whatever you’re watching or playing. Local dimming zones are increased to 1,196 and combined with the highest 12-bit black levels so it looks remarkable. 2,000 nits of peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio provide enhanced color expression and depth. In conjunction with its 4k resolution, it’s the perfect monitor to pair up with your gaming rig.

None of that would matter if it was slow-performing but as you’d expect from one of the best 4K gaming monitors, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 Gaming Monitor is well-designed there too. It has a refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time of only 1ms so you won’t have to worry about slow reactions or any pesky motion blur occurring while fast-moving scenes unfold. It’s exactly what a gamer needs to ensure they always get a silky smooth picture while they play. There’s also the not-so-small matter of the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 Gaming Monitor being a curved monitor so you get 1000R curvature that ensures a truly immersive experience while you play.

One of the ultimate gaming monitors right now, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 Gaming Monitor is normally priced at $1,300 but you can buy it for $1,100 direct from Samsung. A saving of $200 has just made this fantastic investment a little more affordable. Snap it up today and be amazed at how much better your gaming experience looks.

