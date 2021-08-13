Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Chromebooks are well-optimized and easy-to-use devices that offer great value for students and parents looking for the best student laptop deals. It’s no surprise that many schools are recommending that families get Chromebooks – Google’s included ChromeOS offers most of the functionality needed to get through a typical school day, often at a fraction of the cost of Windows laptop deals. If you’re looking for Chromebook deals, look no further than the Samsung 11.6-inch CB4 Chromebook. This back-to-school laptop is available at Walmart for just $129 today, down by $70 from its original price of $199.

The Samsung CB14 is powered by an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for your files. While this Celeron processor might be a little sluggish if you were running a Windows device, Google’s Chrome OS is well-optimized and designed to run on lower-powered hardware. In fact, in our article describing Chrome OS’ evolution, we described how it is emerging as a genuine competitor to Windows and Mac. Because so many of the apps you’ll be running will be online, like Google Docs and Microsoft Office Online, it will take processing power off the hardware and onto the cloud. There’s also a decently bright 11.6-inch HD display that will be just fine for writing research papers, answering e-mails, and occasionally watching YouTube videos.

One of the biggest selling points of this device is that it was completely designed to be used by students. It’s Google Classroom Ready, which means it integrates with Google’s virtual learning environment and perfectly works with the array of compatible apps. If your school uses Google Classroom, this is one of the most affordable compatible devices you can find. It’s also rated for a battery life of 12.5 hours, so if you like moving around the house throughout the day while having class, you can leave it completely unplugged. The exterior is constructed of solid, rigid metal that will take some rough handling in your backpack.

At its discounted price, the Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Chromebook is a steal. It’s a solid, versatile device compatible with one of the most popular virtual learning environments around. It offers everything that a productive student needs out of a laptop and more. Walmart is offering it for just $129, which is $70 off the original price of $199. That’s a 35% discount! If you’re interested in this deal, you should hit that Buy Now button right away because there’s no telling when this deal will end.

