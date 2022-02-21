If you’re searching for powerful and efficient washer and dryer combo at an excellent price, choose this Samsung front-load washer and dryer set Presidents Day deal . Samsung’s list price for this steam-enhanced cleaning and sanitizing washer dryer combo is $2,198, but you can save $700, a 32% discount, if you buy now in Samsung’s Presidents Day sales.

This color-matched Samsung washer and dryer has a champagne finish. Both the washer and dryer have convenient front-load doors so you don’t have to lean over to remove clothing and other articles. Each appliance also uses steam in a unique way to enhance efficiency and care for your laundry. You can set up the washer dryer combo in different configurations: side-by-side, side-by-side on optional pedestals, or stacked in a laundry closet. You can monitor and control both components with Samsung’s Washer Dryer app.

The Samsung 4.5-cubic foot front-load washer is large enough to handle big loads, saving time and energy costs. The washer’s interior design is optimized for pulling water from washed clothes during rinse cycles. You’ll also enjoy the relative quiet while washing with Samsung’s VRT Plus technology that reduces vibration, shaking, and overall noise levels. The washer uses steam both for cleaning your clothes, towels, and sheets and for making sure the interior of the washer itself is bacteria-free. With fabric steam-cleaning as part of the normal wash cycle, you can skip pre-treating stains and spots. When you use the Self Clean+ feature the washer sends an alert to the mobile app every 40 wash cycles so you’ll know when it’s time to use the washer’s self-cleaning feature.

The Samsung front-load dryer’s massive 7.5-cubic foot capacity includes the manufacturer’s Steam Sanitize+ feature. When you dry laundry with steam in this model, Samsung says the steam helps remove 99.9% of germs and bacteria plus more than 95% of any pollen and 100% of dust mites in your wash. The steam drying function also removes odors, static, and wrinkles. Samsung’s Sensor Dry features monitors time, temperature, and moisture as your dryer works to dry your clothes as quickly as possible to save energy and protect your laundry from damage from excessive heat. Additional helpful features include a reversible door, an interior light to help you search for stray socks, and a lint filter cleaning indicator.

Act now to save $700 on this Samsung front-load washer and dryer set enhanced with steam for both washing and sanitizing. Normally priced at $2,198 for the combo, Samsung’s 2022 Presidents Day sale price is just $1,498, a $700 savings. Whether you’re buying your first washer and dryer set or upgrading from older, tired models, this high-efficiency, ADA-compliant steam-enhanced combo sets you up with a modern, environment-friendly laundry.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations