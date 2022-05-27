Save $490 on Samsung’s gaming laptop for Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day sales have some of the best opportunities to pick up a powerful new computer at a bargain, like this fantastic offer we found on Samsung’s website. Their Galaxy Book series is well-known for sleek, functional devices with excellent integration with Samsung’s other devices. One of their top models, the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey, is a gaming-ready machine that’s on sale today on the Samsung website for just $910, a massive $490 discount on the regular price of $1,400. That’s an amazing offer for one of Samsung’s best laptops. Keep reading to learn more about this jaw-dropping computer.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is a superpowered version of the previous Galaxy Book line, with changes made to satisfy power users and gamers. It’s equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with a max turbo boost of 4.3GHz, which gives it more than enough power to handle daily tasks. It can also run more difficult processes like handling large Excel spreadsheets, editing photos, and more. This particular configuration comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of fast internal storage for your documents. You also get a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti Max-Q graphics card, more than enough to play 3D adventures and modern e-sports titles.

On top of that, it has a stunning 15.6-inch display with excellent brightness and clarity. This gives you much more space for productivity than a standard ultrabook, which is ideal for working with multiple windows or navigating a large spreadsheet. The Odyssey also comes with a massive 83Wh battery, rated to last for up to 12 hours in regular use. That means you can leave the charger at home, and you’ll still have enough juice to work for the entire day. It has excellent connectivity options, with fast Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and two USB-C ports. You also get an ethernet port and HDMI input, perfect for turning it into the center of your workstation.

If you need a sleek, gaming-capable laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Odyssey. You can get it today at the Samsung website for $490 off, bringing it down to just $910 from the original price of $1,400. This is one of the best early Memorial Day laptop sales you can pick up. Of course, this deal could expire at any time, so hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible.

