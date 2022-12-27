 Skip to main content
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor just got a price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

To maximize the capabilities of the machine that you purchased from gaming PC deals, you should think about buying the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. It’s still not cheap after Samsung’s $600 discount, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,500, but it’s one of the best investments that you can make if you’re serious about gaming. We’re not sure how long this lowered price will remain available though, so you shouldn’t take too much time thinking about grabbing this offer from Samsung’s gaming monitor deals.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor appears in Digital Trends’ best curved gaming monitors as one of the top options for gamers who love playing video games in extra-wide aspect ratios. The 1000R curvature of the monitor’s screen matches the curve of the human eye for reduced eye strain, and according to our monitor buying guide, curved displays also provide a more immersive experience, which is particularly amazing for single-player games. With the total screen space of two 27-inch panels, you’ll see every corner of the room during boss fights, and you’ll appreciate the details of the courses in racing games, among other benefits.

Samsung, one of the best TV brands, brings its QLED technology for TVs into this gaming monitor to ensure the deepest blacks and the most vivid colors when you’re playing video games, in addition to HDR 1000 that brings unparalleled depth and insane levels of detail. The monitor also offers a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a response time of 1ms, which will allow it to keep up with fast-paced action scenes.

Here’s one of the best monitor deals that gamers can shop right now — the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor for $900, following a $600 discount from Samsung on its sticker price of $1,500. This is the screen that you should purchase if you want to make the most out of your powerful gaming desktop, but in order to enjoy the savings, you’ll have to finalize the transaction as soon as possible because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.

