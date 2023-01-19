This 50-inch Android TV is usually $499, but today it’s just $230

If you’re ready to upgrade your home theater, look no further than Walmart TV deals to get yourself a good piece of equipment at an attractive price. For example, you can get the Sansui S50V1UA right now for just $230. It’s usually $499, so with this deal you’ll save $269. It’s part of one of Walmart’s Flash Picks, which tend to go away quickly, but offer the best deals on relatively popular items. So, if you want to go ahead and analyzing this deal for yourself and make a quick decision, then by all means follow the link below. Not sure what makes this TV different from others you’ll find in our 4K TV deals selection? Read on, we’ll give you the highlights.

Why you should buy the Sansui S50V1UA

The Sansui S50V1UA is a 50-inch TV with an impressive 3840 x 2160 resolution, making it UHD quality. Sansui brags that the screen, which is LED-based, is suitable for viewing from “virtually anywhere” in your room. How does that expectation meet reality? Pretty closely, actually, considering the Sansui S50V1UA has a 178-degree viewing angle. It even has a VESA panel on the back for wall mounting, though be warned that it uses the 200 x 200 sizing, which is slightly less common than the 100 x 100 VESA mounts that are practically ubiquitous. Of course, you’ll still want to see what size TV you should buy if you’re worried, but rest assured that our guide states a 50-inch TV is suitable for most living rooms and perfectly adequate for gaming.

Next up, you’re probably curious about what smart features the Sansui S50V1UA has to offer. The first thing you’ll notice is it uses the Android 9 TV OS, making it not too dissimilar from your Android phone. In fact, you can interact with your Sansui S50V1UA TV directly from your phone with built-in Chromecast support. The Sansui S50V1UA also comes with popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and the Google Play suite predownloaded so you start the fun right away.

Remember, this is a Flash Pick from Walmart, so go ahead and order today while you still have the chance to get a $499 TV for just $230. That’s $269 off, a markdown of over 50%. Grab one while you can!

