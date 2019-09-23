Best Buy discounts the Sennheiser RS 175 wireless headphones by $80

After a long work week, sometimes a night in is exactly what you need. If your idea of fun involves blasting surround sound while watching a movie or tuning in to your favorite music, a solid pair of wireless headphones could be the perfect solution to get what you want without bothering your roommates or having your neighbors file a noise complaint.

The Sennheiser RS 175 Wireless Headphone System may be the pair that gives you the best bang for your buck, thanks to Best Buy’s $80 discount. Usually ringing in at $280, they are currently on sale for just $200.

Sennheiser’s RF (Radio Frequency) lineup could be the upgrade that brings your home entertainment system up to date. Bluetooth headphones are great in terms of portability, but if you’re focused on home use and looking to rule out issues with either syncing or latency, the RS 175 offers wireless freedom through a multipurpose base transmitter that is hard-wired to your TV or any other output device. While the entry-level RS 165 can already deliver an impressive range of up to 30 meters, Sennheiser ups the ante with the RS 175 which offer secure audio transmission within a 100-meter radius. The TR 175 base transmitter also doubles as an easy-charge cradle where you can simply hang and recharge your headphones after a night of bigeing on Netflix.

With 4-inch tall and 2.5-inch thick earcups, the RF 175 are over-ear headphones that don’t really scream compact. What it lacks in design, it makes up for in comfort as both the headband and earcups are densely padded with a rubber coating. The headband is also adjustable, which makes for a precise and snug fit that helps lessen ambient noise in the background, as well as prevent sound from leaking. All the necessary controls are easily accessible on the earcups.

Sennheiser has certainly established itself as a brand that boasts supreme audio reproduction, and the RS 175 live up to the name. You are guaranteed of Sennheiser’s signature sound that generally remains well-balanced and dynamic throughout the audio spectrum. Thanks to its rechargeable triple-A batteries, the RS can last 18 hours on a single charge. The receiver also functions as a charger.

The Sennheiser RS 175 Wireless Headphone System supports analog and digital audio inputs to give you more versatility, along with an interference-free sound. Get this slick pair of headphones for just $200 on Best Buy and have nothing come between you and your music or your high-definition movies again.

Looking for more headphone options? Check out the discounts on noise-canceling headphones, true wireless earbuds, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations