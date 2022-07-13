The best single-player games you can pick up this Prime Day

While many of the most popular games are multiplayer ones where people socialize and compete against each other, single-player games are also awesome, no matter what EA might tweet. These games push the boundaries of what a video game narrative can be, don’t worry as much about character or weapon balance, and can give you hours upon hours of fun on your own. This Prime Day, many of the best single-player games of the past couple of years are on sale. If you’re looking for something new to play by yourself, we recommend the following games.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest entry in a long-running single-player 3D platformer series focused on giving players wacky sci-fi weaponry. It has a charming story and characters and serves as a tremendous technical showpiece for your PlayStation 5, as it looks incredible and lets players go through rifts without loading, thanks to the solid-state drive (SSD). Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a must-own for any PS5 owner, and you can pick it up for $40 this Prime Day instead of its usual $70 price.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series is one of the most lauded single-player franchises out there, thanks to its cinematic nature and Indiana Jones-like sensibilities. The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a PS5 remaster of Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy. If you don’t already own the upgradable games on PS4, getting this PS5 collection for $30 is a good deal.

Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest game in one of the best narrative adventure game series out there. The gameplay mostly consists of choice-based conversation, light exploring, and puzzle-solving, but fantastic writing and a relatable character make this story about a superpowered empath extremely engaging. During Prime Day, you can pick up Life is Strange: True Colors for $25 rather than its normal $60 price.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

While Marvel’s Avengers from Square Enix was a divisive multiplayer game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is an excellent single-player action game with RPG mechanics inspired by the likes of Mass Effect. While the team’s lineup is the same as the film, this game manages to feel like much more than a pale imitation and is one of 2021’s best games. That’s why you need to pick it up as it’s discounted to $25 for Prime Day.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami’s latest game is Ghostwire: Tokyo, a PS5-exclusive first-person action game where players fight demons throughout Tokyo after they vanish supernaturally. Fans of horror and those interested in a first-person magic combat system should keep Ghostwire: Tokyo on their radar, especially now that it’s been discounted by 50% for Prime Day.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

While it’s called a remake, Final Fantasy VII Remake is actually a reimagining of the first portion of the classic PS1 RPG. Its exciting story and beautiful visuals are even better in Final Fantasy VII Intergrade; its PS5 remaster adds new story content starring classic Final Fantasy character Yuffie. During Prime Day, you can grab the game for just $30.

Bravely Default II

Those looking for a traditional turn-based JRPG will enjoy Square Enix’s Bravely Default II. It builds upon the formula that classic Final Fantasy games established with a unique system where players can choose not to attack for a turn to build up their power for a future attack. It’s a Nintendo Switch console exclusive that typically costs $60, but you can currently snag the game during Prime Day for $30.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is one of the prettiest PS5 games out there as developer Ember Lab has designed the game to look just like a great Pixar or Dreamworks film. Outside of that, it’s an enjoyable action-adventure game inspired by The Legend of Zelda and is yet another must-buy for PS5 owners. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is currently discounted by 30% for Prime Day, so you can pick it up for $35.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is one of the best RPGs of the last decade. While the Yakuza series was typically made up of action games, this bucks that trend with a turn-based RPG combat built around a job system. It has a bit of a slow start, but its emotional story and ragtag party of main characters will leave a lasting impression. Currently, you can pick up the Xbox One version of the game for $15 during Prime Day and upgrade it for free on your Xbox Series system to get the best-looking version of the game.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is a current-generation remaster of three classic GTA games: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Although the remastered visuals are flawed, many of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition‘s bugs have been fixed by now, and these are still three of the most influential single-player games of all time. As such, it’s worth picking at $20 during Prime Day instead of the usual $60 it costs.

