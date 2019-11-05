There are undoubtedly many headphones available in today’s market and so it may not be as easy to find the right fit for you as it was before. The crazy popular Apple Airpods seem to have it all when it comes to sporting true wireless earbuds but those of us looking for cost-saving alternatives might just be happy with what the Sony WF-1000X True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds can offer at a steal with Walmart’s $177 discount. Usually ringing in at $277, you can give up the bulky headband and cut through the noise without getting entangled in cables for just $100.

Sony’s WF-1000X may not look out of the ordinary but it is lightweight, comfortable, and delivers high-quality sound in a compact package. Weighing only seven grams, these in-ear headphones don’t protrude all that much from your ears and with four varying sizes of tips along with two sizes of wings, you can be assured of a tight seal.

The WF-1000X packs more tricks under the hood with 6mm dynamic drivers, a built-in mic, and a feature for noise cancellation on each earbud. For starters, dynamic drivers do a lot in terms of ensuring a deep resounding bass and in achieving the right sound pressure without consuming a whole lot of power. Besides being able to take calls with the integrated mic, you’ll also be able to set up this diminutive pair of earphones with a compatible voice assistant. Noise-cancelling being its main draw, the WF-1000X does a good job at keeping out unwanted ambient sound, you can even count on it to automatically detect your activity and adjust its settings for you.

Freedom of movement is possible with both Bluetooth and NFC in place, a seamless pair allows you to control everything wirelessly through the multifunction button on each earbud. A series of clicks and long presses will immediately enable you to spark the WF-1000X to life, playback, volume, and toggle through its modes of noise cancellation. Sony’s Headphones Connect app which is downloadable on both iOS and Android platforms is where it gets interesting as you will be able to fine-tune its sound through the equalizer or the preset sound profiles.

The Sony WF-1000X has a battery life that can stretch for only 3 hours and if that doesn’t prove to be enough on the go, its carry and charging case packs two more charges for a total of nine hours. You’ll always be saving battery though as it is smart enough to switch itself off when not in use while Sense Engine gives you the power to tune in and out of your music as you please.

