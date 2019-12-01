Deals

Target Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The best sales are live now

Target is one of the top retailers in the country so it’s no surprise that it has some of the best Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals to offer. Even with competition from Walmart and Amazon, Target has been able to hold its own with Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals, and this year will be no different. Target’s Cyber Monday sale kicks off today, one day earlier than some of the competition. With all of the ads that are surely flooding your inbox and popping up on your screen, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. We have picked out some of the best Target Cyber Monday deals for you and outlined them below, but the majority of the best deals are live right now.

Starting today, Target offers free two-day shipping with no purchase minimum. There is also an extra 15% discount on thousands of items on Monday only. Target has discounts on everything from crockpots to video games to 4K TVs and vacuums. It is featuring doorbuster deals as well, and some of them include markdowns on Apple products and other top brands. For example, Target is slashing $80 off the iPad 7th generation and offering discounts on some of the most popular TVs. Electronics from Samsung, TCL, Google, and more are also on sale.

Best Target Cyber Monday Deals Today

LG 60" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

$430 $800
Expires soon
Get yourself some 4K goodness with this 60-inch panel from LG, powered by a quad-core processor and compatible with both the Google Home and Alexa platforms.
Buy at Target

Instant Pot Duo 6qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$49 $100
Expires soon
Dive into Instant Pot fame today with this deal: prep dishes in record time with ease, and fool your family into believing you're a master chef.
Buy at Target

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch

$150 $200
Expires soon
Get a smartwatch, a fitness trainer, and a life coach all in one with Alexa built right in to cater to your every voice command.
Buy at Target

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$130 $300
Expires soon
It's time to pick up some iconic cans from the house of Dre, so you can rock out both wirelessly and fashionably. Get functionality and status symbol rolled into one gleaming auditory package.
Buy at Target

KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer

$230 $450
Expires soon
Be a Kitchen Hero and whip up 9 dozen cookies in a single batch with this 5 quart stand mixer, offering 10 speeds for full versatility with any type of ingredient.
Buy at Target

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$50 $90
Expires soon
You know you need coffee all day er day, so why not snag this single cup maker that squeezes into any small space and fills you with caffeine on demand?! Hit it and don't quit!
Buy at Target

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker

$150 $230
Expires soon
Get an air fryer and multicooker in one with the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. Crisp up your favorite frozen treats or cook a balanced meal all at once in this versatile cooker.
Buy at Target

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$237 $300
Expires soon
It's 2019, people -- stop doing your own vacuuming and let our robot overlords do what they do best: Serve Man.
Buy at Target

TCL 55-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

$280 $450
Expires soon
If you've been waiting to jump on the 4K bandwagon, this 55-inch set from TCL features outstanding picture quality and all the Roku streaming goodies you could ever want.
Buy at Target

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB

$230 $330
Expires soon
It's Apple's latest iPad, and it's one of the best value prospects for tablets you'll find. While the upgraded model comes with more storage, this 32GB model has everything you need for casual use.
Buy at Target

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II

$280 $350
Expires soon
If you've never experienced the kind of world-class noise-canceling sound that Bose is known for, you ought to treat yourself to this signature pair of wireless cans.
Buy at Target

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

$50 $90
Expires soon
Make your own fizzy drinks and sodas with the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker. Its compact size saves space in the kitchen and 2 color options ensure it'll match your existing decor.
Buy at Target

LG 2.1 Ch 160W Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity

$100 $177
Expires soon
Experience immersive audio from your TV with this LG soundbar system. It provides a combination of superb audio clarity and heart-pounding bass to fully engross you in your entertainment.
Buy at Target

Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Music System

$175 $350
Expires soon
Get a compact wireless home speaker with world-class sound from one of the quintessential names in home audio. Connect all your streaming services and control them right from your smartphone.
Buy at Target

iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$210 $350
Expires soon
When we say that this product really sucks, for once that's actually a great thing. Stop doing your own vacuuming already and let our robot overlords take over!
Buy at Target

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum

$200 $400
Expires soon
This offering from one of the most trusted brands in vacuuming has been engineered for high dust removal and features easy one-touch hygienic bin emptying for effortless cleaning.
Buy at Target
Ends Monday!

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Health Personal Genetic Service - Lab Fee Included

$100 $200
Expires soon
Cracking the genetic code gave humans vast insights into our daily health and longevity, and now what once cost hundreds of thousands of dollars can be had for a pittance -- don't miss out!
Buy at Target

Viewsonic M1 3D Ready Short Throw DLP Projector

$381 $450
Expires soon
Get convenient and portable entertainment in any room. The M1's lightweight form makes it easy to take wherever you need it, whether indoors or out.
Buy at Target
Ends Monday!

Zombieland: Double Tap Roadtrip - Xbox One

$15 $40
Expires soon
Who doesn't love killing zombies?! Play as one of the main characters from the titular film in this Xbox One version of the top-down twin-stick shooter.
Buy at Target

Cuisinart 7 Qt. Electric Multi-Cooker

$100 $200
Expires soon
Stove?! We don't need no friggin' stove -- what we need is an easy to use programmable multi-cooker that makes every meal easy and programmed ahead of time.
Buy at Target

Razer DeathAdder Elite PC Gaming Mouse

$30 $70
Expires soon
You need ninja-level performance out of your gaming mouse and Razer always delivers. Get the kind of ergonomics, accuracy, and speed that eSports pros demand, and dominate your next match.
Buy at Target

Be sure to check out all of the Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals that we have featured to make your upcoming days of shopping easier on you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

