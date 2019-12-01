Target is one of the top retailers in the country so it’s no surprise that it has some of the best Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals to offer. Even with competition from Walmart and Amazon, Target has been able to hold its own with Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals, and this year will be no different. Target’s Cyber Monday sale kicks off today, one day earlier than some of the competition. With all of the ads that are surely flooding your inbox and popping up on your screen, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. We have picked out some of the best Target Cyber Monday deals for you and outlined them below, but the majority of the best deals are live right now.

Starting today, Target offers free two-day shipping with no purchase minimum. There is also an extra 15% discount on thousands of items on Monday only. Target has discounts on everything from crockpots to video games to 4K TVs and vacuums. It is featuring doorbuster deals as well, and some of them include markdowns on Apple products and other top brands. For example, Target is slashing $80 off the iPad 7th generation and offering discounts on some of the most popular TVs. Electronics from Samsung, TCL, Google, and more are also on sale.

Best Target Cyber Monday Deals Today

Be sure to check out all of the Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals that we have featured to make your upcoming days of shopping easier on you.

