Target is one of the top retailers in the country so it’s no surprise that it has some of the best Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals to offer. Even with competition from Walmart and Amazon, Target has been able to hold its own with Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals, and this year will be no different. Target’s Cyber Monday sale kicks off today, one day earlier than some of the competition. With all of the ads that are surely flooding your inbox and popping up on your screen, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. We have picked out some of the best Target Cyber Monday deals for you and outlined them below, but the majority of the best deals are live right now.
Starting today, Target offers free two-day shipping with no purchase minimum. There is also an extra 15% discount on thousands of items on Monday only. Target has discounts on everything from crockpots to video games to 4K TVs and vacuums. It is featuring doorbuster deals as well, and some of them include markdowns on Apple products and other top brands. For example, Target is slashing $80 off the iPad 7th generation and offering discounts on some of the most popular TVs. Electronics from Samsung, TCL, Google, and more are also on sale.
Best Target Cyber Monday Deals Today
LG 60" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV$430 $800
Instant Pot Duo 6qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$49 $100
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch$150 $200
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones$130 $300
KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer$230 $450
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$50 $90
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker$150 $230
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$237 $300
TCL 55-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV$280 $450
Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB$230 $330
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II$280 $350
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker$50 $90
LG 2.1 Ch 160W Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity$100 $177
Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Music System$175 $350
iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$210 $350
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum$200 $400
23andMe Personal Ancestry + Health Personal Genetic Service - Lab Fee Included$100 $200
Viewsonic M1 3D Ready Short Throw DLP Projector$381 $450
Zombieland: Double Tap Roadtrip - Xbox One$15 $40
Cuisinart 7 Qt. Electric Multi-Cooker$100 $200
Razer DeathAdder Elite PC Gaming Mouse$30 $70
Be sure to check out all of the Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals that we have featured to make your upcoming days of shopping easier on you.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Walmart Early Cyber Monday Deals 2019: 4K TVs, Headphones, and Nintendo Switches
- Best Black Friday 2019 sales you can still shop today
- Best Walmart Cyber Monday 4K TV Deals: LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Vizio
- Cyber Week 2019: The best deals have yet to come
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals 2019: iPads, MacBooks, and AirPods are on sale