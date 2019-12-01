The best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals for 2019

Deals

The best deals of Cyber Monday 2019 are live, and If you’re looking for an impressive gift for the iPhone-lover in your life, it’s hard to go wrong with a new Apple Watch. With spot-on health-tracking features, snappily responsive WatchOS 6, and some jaw-dropping good looks, Apple’s watch is the best smartwatch around, and a must-buy for anyone with an iPhone.

Black Friday is traditionally a great time to find Apple Watch deals, but — whoops — you seem to have missed those. But there’s no need to worry, as the best Cyber Week deals have arrived with a bang. We’ve combed through all the retailers taking part in the holiday sales in order to bring you this list of the best Apple Watch-related discounts available. So sit back, snag your credit card and get ready to scoop up a bargain.

We’ve also found quite a few other Cyber Monday smartwatch deals from Fitbit, Samsung, and Garmin.

Best Apple Watch deals happening now

Looking for more than just Apple Watches? We’ve also found a bunch of iPad deals, iPhone sales, and a huge discount on the latest MacBook Pro.

Apple Watch Series 3

Get $25 Apple Store Gift Card
Expires soon
It's not exactly a discount, but if you frequently shop at Apple or know someone who does, then this free $25 gift card could be put to good use.
Buy at Apple

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

$599 $699
Expires soon
Get the Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular that allows you to make calls and texts from your wrist without a companion phone. Available in 40mm and 44mm for the same deal (select models remaining).
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum

$379 $399
Expires soon
It's rare for latest model Apple product to get a discount, which is why this Black Friday sale on the Series 5 is a must-have.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm)

$229 $379
Expires soon
Our reviewer called it a "joy to use" the Apple Watch Series 3. Featuring superb fitness tracking ability, it has both GPS and cellular connectivity, so you don't have to sync to a phone.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) Silver Aluminum Case with Seashell Sport Loop

$309 $349
Expires soon
The Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm) with a stylish aluminum case and Seashell Sport Loop that offers a nice change of pace from the standard gray and white models. The 44mm is also available for $329.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular - 38mm - Sport Band & Aluminum Case

$229 $379
Expires soon
With the recent launch of the latest Apple Watch, now's your chance to score the older models at a much lower price. Our reviewer called it a "joy to use" and found the voice control to be excellent.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm)

$299 $349
Expires soon
Get the Apple Watch Series 4 for $50 off (select colors remaining). Monitor your heart rate, share activities, and get personalized coaching from your wrist.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm)

$339 $379
Expires soon
Select colors available for in-store​ pickup only. Get the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS for $40 off. Monitor your heart rate, share activities, and get personalized coaching all from your wrist.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$409 $429
Expires soon
The larger 44mm variant of the new Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS, an aluminum case, and a silicone sport band.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Refurbished

$310
Expires soon
This refurbished Apple Watch features cellular connectivity and comes in like-new condition in a plain box. Priced about the same or less than a new, non-cellular version, saving you a bunch of cash.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm)

$379 $399
Expires soon
Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch is "close to perfection" according to our reviewer. This is the standard-sized 40mm model with built-in GPS, always-on retina display and 30% larger screen.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)

$189 $199
Expires soon
A "joy to use" is how our reviewer described the Apple Watch Series 3. Featuring superb fitness tracking ability and smartphone connectivity, it's like having a smartphone on your wrist.
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS) 40mm

$309 $349
Expires soon
Available at select stores for in-store pickup. Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 is purpose-built for those who take advantage of this wearable's fantastic suite of outdoor and fitness-tracking functions.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose an Apple Watch on Cyber Monday

Apple-Watch-Series-5
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Black Friday saw a glut of Apple Watch Series 5 deals with some modest price drops ranging from between $15 to $50 off. And Cyber Monday discounts are no different on Apple’s latest smartwatches. Expect to see the bigger $50 discounts on the cellular and GPS models, while the GPS-only models will likely get smaller, $15 discounts this week.

But the Series 5 isn’t the only Apple Watch around, and if you’re happy with slightly older hardware, then we also expect you’ll find a wealth of deals for the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3. We saw the Series 4 drop as low as $300 on Black Friday, while the still impressive Apple Watch Series 3 was reduced to just $200 — and that’s on a cellular and GPS-equipped variant, too. As with Black Friday, don’t bother with older Apple Watch models on sale like the Series 2 and Series 1.

How do these deals compare to last year?

We’ve seen some big changes since last year’s sale, and the biggest was probably the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 5. The Apple Watch Series 4 was the watch to watch last year, and it saw some hefty discounts — including a $100 price drop from Sprint. Expect to see those sorts of deals hit the Series 5 this year — but don’t forget to check out the two older Apple Watches if you love a bargain. The addition of the Apple Watch Series 5 pushed down prices of the Series 4 and Series 3, and as a result, you’ll be able to get even better value for your money buying them this year.

Looking for Cyber Week savings? We’ve found Apple Watch deals, smartphone deals, and the best iPad deals for you to peruse.

