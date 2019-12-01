The best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals for 2019

The best deals of Cyber Monday 2019 are live, and If you’re looking for an impressive gift for the iPhone-lover in your life, it’s hard to go wrong with a new Apple Watch. With spot-on health-tracking features, snappily responsive WatchOS 6, and some jaw-dropping good looks, Apple’s watch is the best smartwatch around, and a must-buy for anyone with an iPhone.

Black Friday is traditionally a great time to find Apple Watch deals, but — whoops — you seem to have missed those. But there’s no need to worry, as the best Cyber Week deals have arrived with a bang. We’ve combed through all the retailers taking part in the holiday sales in order to bring you this list of the best Apple Watch-related discounts available. So sit back, snag your credit card and get ready to scoop up a bargain.

Best Apple Watch deals happening now

How to choose an Apple Watch on Cyber Monday

Black Friday saw a glut of Apple Watch Series 5 deals with some modest price drops ranging from between $15 to $50 off. And Cyber Monday discounts are no different on Apple’s latest smartwatches. Expect to see the bigger $50 discounts on the cellular and GPS models, while the GPS-only models will likely get smaller, $15 discounts this week.

But the Series 5 isn’t the only Apple Watch around, and if you’re happy with slightly older hardware, then we also expect you’ll find a wealth of deals for the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3. We saw the Series 4 drop as low as $300 on Black Friday, while the still impressive Apple Watch Series 3 was reduced to just $200 — and that’s on a cellular and GPS-equipped variant, too. As with Black Friday, don’t bother with older Apple Watch models on sale like the Series 2 and Series 1.

How do these deals compare to last year?

We’ve seen some big changes since last year’s sale, and the biggest was probably the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 5. The Apple Watch Series 4 was the watch to watch last year, and it saw some hefty discounts — including a $100 price drop from Sprint. Expect to see those sorts of deals hit the Series 5 this year — but don’t forget to check out the two older Apple Watches if you love a bargain. The addition of the Apple Watch Series 5 pushed down prices of the Series 4 and Series 3, and as a result, you’ll be able to get even better value for your money buying them this year.

