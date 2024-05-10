The 41mm Apple Watch 9 has a sweet $100 discount today

If you think it’s about time that you buy an Apple Watch, or if you feel the need to upgrade from an older model, you’re going to want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the GPS, 41mm model of the Apple Watch Series 9. As part of the retailer’s smartwatch deals, it’s down to just $299 from $399 following a $100 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends, but with stocks selling quickly, we highly recommend that you push through with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 headlines our list of the best smartwatches as the top choice for iPhone owners, as not only does it provide an extremely easy pairing process, but it’s also extremely comfortable to wear. That’s important because you’d want the Apple Watch Series 9 on your wrist as much as possible in order to maximize its health monitoring capabilities, which can track heart rate, blood oxygen measurements, electrocardiograms, movement and workout data, and much more. The wearable device is powered by the S9 chip, which improves performance compared with its predecessors and enables local processing of Siri requests for faster responses from the digital assistant.

In our comparison of the Apple Watch Series 9 versus Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is the premium model of Apple’s wearable device, we recommend going for the Apple Watch Series 9 as it offers most of what you can get with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 but at a more affordable price. Additionally, not everyone will want to wear a smartwatch with screen that’s as large as that of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch deals for the latest models of the wearable device don’t happen often, which is why you wouldn’t want to miss Walmart’s $100 discount for the GPS, 41mm model of the Apple Watch Series 9. From its original price of $399, it’s down to a more affordable $299, but because of the popularity of the smartwatch, we don’t think this offer will last long. If you don’t want to let this opportunity to get the Apple Watch Series 9 for cheaper than usual slip through your fingers, add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

Editors' Recommendations