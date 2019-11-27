If you have a game room, the right gaming table can help make that room a lot more fun. While some gaming tables are designed to be used to play just one game, others can be transformed from one game to another giving you a lot of options when it comes to what to play.

If you’re considering giving someone a gaming table as a gift this holiday season there are a ton of great options out there this Black Friday and Cyber Monday at some pretty solid prices. Here are a few of our favorites.

3-in-1 Combo Game Table — $84

Can’t decide what the of gaming table to buy? This 3-in-One combo gives you three options in one. The table includes billiards, slide hockey, and soccer all in a compact footprint. The table converts easily from game to game and includes all the accessories you need to get started including two pucks, two pushers, two billiard cues, one billiard ball set, and two soccer balls.

<span class="s1">Indoor Foldable Table Tennis Table — $115</span>

Love ping pong? This table tennis can be the perfect addition to your home. The 9’ x 5’ table folds up for easy storage and has a waterproof PVC finish to protect it from any spilled drinks or moisture from playing outside. The table includes all of the accessories needed to play including a net, 2 posts, 2 paddles, and 2 balls.

NHL Air-Powered Hockey With Table Tennis — $279

This table brings two popular games together into one: Table tennis and air hockey. The bottom of the table is a classic air hockey table, while a top layer can transform the table into a table tennis table instead. In-rail LED scoring and sound keeps track of points while you play and the game includes all the pucks, paddles, and balls you need to get started as soon as you take it out of the box.

7-Player Poker Table ‚ $220

Take your poker night to the next level with your very own poker table. This seven-player poker table looks like it came right out of a casino in Vegas and seats up to seven players with storage for seven drinks along the side. The playing surface is covered in felt and is padded to cut down on poker chip bounce, just like professional tables.

