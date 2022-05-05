If you love weekend barbecues and summertime gatherings, then you probably know your way around an outdoor grill — or, at the very least, you like the kind of food that comes out of one. For those who are planning to buy their first grill, or for those who are looking to replace an old one, a smart grill like the Traeger Pro 780 should be under your consideration. It’s currently available under Best Buy’s grill deals with a $100 discount, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,000.

Traeger is one of the brands that made our list of the best outdoor grills, so you’re sure about the quality of the Traeger Pro 780. The grill features a D2 Direct Drive that feeds wood pellets to its fire using a brushless motor, and it comes with a trapdoor that will allow you to empty the hopper to easily swap the wood pellets that you’re using. The D2 Pro Controller, meanwhile, offers precise control over the grill’s temperature so that you can get the cook that you want on your food — all you have to do is to set the temperature and hit the Ignite button. So that you have a better idea of how the grilling is going, the Traeger Pro 780 comes with a meat probe that will let you check food temperature without having to lift the grill’s lid.

The Traeger Pro 780 is not your regular outdoor grill though. As mentioned, it’s a smart grill that features Traeger’s WiFIRE technology, which will let you adjust its temperatures, monitor the food that you’re cooking, and set timers and alerts through the Traeger App on your smartphone. The app also grants access to more than 1,600 recipes, which will be of huge help to those who are just starting out in their grilling journey.

There are grills, and then there are smart grills like the Traeger Pro 780, which will provide you with similar conveniences that come from your indoor smart home devices. If you’re interested, you can purchase it from Best Buy for $900, after a $100 discount on the grill’s original price of $1,000. It’s unclear when the deal will end, but with the popularity of the Traeger brand, we don’t expect stocks to last long. Act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

