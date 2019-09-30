Sony and Onkyo AV Receivers get huge price cuts from Walmart

With movie ticket prices becoming increasingly expensive and modern 4K TVs being more affordable than ever, there has never been a better time to set up your own home theater. A good Ultra HD smart television paired with an immersive surround sound speaker setup lets you bring the theater right into your living room. If you’re looking to build one, then a good AV receiver is where you should start.

An AV receiver serves as the heart of your wider home theater system, connecting everything together while providing the power channels necessary for all of your speakers and a subwoofer or two, as well as hookups for all of your various input devices (Blu-Ray players, gaming consoles, record players, and so forth). Today’s AV receivers are quite affordable, too, so setting up a home theater system is no longer something that’s only within the reach of wealthy enthusiasts; to help you get started, we’ve sniffed out a couple of deals on some great entry-level brand-name AV receivers available on Walmart right now.

Sony 5.2-Channel 4K AV Receiver – $248

Although it’s not quite “true” surround sound (you’ll actually need a seven-channel receiver for that), a good 5.2-channel AV receiver like the Sony STRDH590 is a great middle-of-the-road option that will suit most people’s needs very well. This 5.2-channel 4K AV receiver can power five speakers — two to the right and left of the TV, one in the center, and two to your left and right – along with two subwoofers.

The Sony STRDH590 is HDR-compatible as well, so it’s ready to play all the latest 4K content on your Ultra HD TV, and it offers support for both Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD surround sound. Bluetooth connectivity also lets you stream your content library directly to the receiver from a compatible device. A $32 discount knocks this affordable 5.2-channel AV receiver down to an even cheaper $248.

Onkyo 7.2-Channel 4K AV Receiver – $350

For true surround sound, you’ll need seven speakers: Two right and left stereo speakers beside your TV, a center speaker underneath, one speaker each to the viewer’s left and right, and two behind you. The Onkyo TX-NR585 4K AV receiver’s 7.2 channels can deliver this power at a price point that won’t make you wince, offering enough juice for a full seven-speaker surround sound setup as well as up to two subwoofers.

The Onkyo 4K AV receiver also offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity (modern receivers in this price bracket typically only have one or the other) for easy wireless streaming and home network integration. For surround sound, the TX-NR585 supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and six HDMI-in ports give you plenty of hookups for your input devices. A very sweet $200 discount knocks the Onkyo 7.2-channel AV receiver down to just $350 right now, making this an excellent choice for someone looking to build a true surround sound setup that doesn’t cost a fortune.

