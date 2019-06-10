Share

If you’re an artist, a gamer, or a person with demanding graphics needs, you need a reliable screen with great color reproduction, color accuracy, and size. Big monitors are pricey, but if you want a huge display without breaking the bank, you might want to consider this beastly IPS panel from LG. Walmart has cut the price on the LG 32-inch QHD LED IPS Monitor from $350 down to $247 – that’s a solid savings of over $100.

Although a midrange type of monitor, this LG display promises quality and performance that you won’t get on other panels at this price point. It has a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and a refresh rate of 75 Hz, 8-millisecond response time, and five inputs for multiple device connectivity options.

The LG QHD LED IPS Monitor (32QK500-W model) is a sure winner with its 32-inch screen. You don’t have to put tabs on multiple screens, as its huge size fits them all. It supports split-screen control, which allows you to perform multiple tasks at once. It also has several connectivity options, including DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, and a headphone jack for an accurate audio connection directly to the monitor.

This monitor is VESA-compatible, meaning it’s ideal for wall-mounting. If you are more comfortable setting it up on your desk, it also comes with the ArcLine stand, which provides stability and adds style.

Radeon FreesSync, one of this monitor’s special features, is a gamer’s dream. It is a gaming technology that improves the transport of signals from the graphics card and the monitor, reducing stutter and undesirable blurs for smoother motion and graphics. However, it is only available in HDMI. Please keep in mind that this refreshing technology only works with an AMD GPU. When buying monitors, it’s also helpful to understand refreshing technologies, as there is an underlying principle whether you choose the NVIDIA or AMD graphics card. These technologies cannot be mixed and could affect which monitor you choose.

This monitor flaunts fantastic color reproduction. Its 250cd-300cd brightness works fine even in well-lit rooms. It also has a 16:9 aspect ratio format perfect for streaming games and watching movies. If you need more information to decide on whether this monitor is for you, be sure to browse through our monitor buying guide.

The LG QHD LED IPS Monitor (32QK500-W model) provides you with the modern and powerful features you need in a monitor without stretching your budget. Get your hands on this quality monitor for only $247 on Walmart.

