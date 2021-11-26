Walmart is having a sale on Christmas trees for Black Friday

Walmart Christmas tree Black Friday deals are here to help you get in the holiday spirit for cheap. After all, Thanksgiving has passed (just barely), so it’s acceptable to start decorating for Christmas. If you’d rather get a fake tree than a live one this year, Walmart has your back. They’re discounting all sizes of trees by up to $50. The best Black Friday deals are the ones that save you money on the things you were going to buy anyway. This Walmart deal is just that.

If you had a live Christmas tree last year, or if your fake one is buried so deep in the garage you can’t imagine fishing it out, Walmart has tons of options for you. The cheapest trees start around $40, but they’re about two feet tall. If you want a respectable-sized tree, you’d usually be looking at a price around $130. With these Black Friday deals, though, you can snag one for about $50. That price will get you tree at least six feet tall. You’ll have to decorate it yourself, but that’s usually some good Christmas fun!

If you don’t want to decorate the tree, or if your ornaments are packed in the same crowded garage as the old tree, you can get a fake tree with lights and ornaments already attached. These will run you into the $75 to $100 range after Black Friday deals. They come in all kinds of sizes and styles. You can get green, white, or green with fake snow, and the ornament patterns are too varied to name. You can even get a Christmas cactus if you’re celebrating in the desert.

Fake trees are a great way to decorate without a hassle. You don’t have to worry about needles falling to the ground ot sap getting stuck in your carpet. Your cat will definitely still try to climb it, though. Fake trees are easy to assemble and disassemble for storage. Some even pop up like teepees, so they barely take up any room during the rest of the year. Check out Walmart’s options on Christmas trees during Black Friday and save some easy money.

