Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but if you’re still in the market for an Xbox One, Walmart has some great deals today on a number of different bundles. Whether you want the Xbox One S or the more powerful Xbox One X, the store has you covered.

Multiple Xbox One S bundles are on sale for $229, a $20 discount from their standard price, and they come with some of the best games available this generation. You can pick up PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, NBA2K19, Forza Horizon 4, Minecraft, or Fortnite bundles today, and all of them come with a 1TB hard drive.

If you are looking for the Xbox One X, instead, Walmart also has a few bundles to choose from. Bundles typically offered for $449 are on sale at $429. You have your choice of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, NBA 2K19, and Fallout 76, along with the 1TB Xbox One X. The system is capable of playing games in 4K with HDR, and it’s the most powerful home console on the market. It even offers enhanced visuals for older Xbox 360 games, such as Gears of War.

Both the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X also include 4K Blu-ray players. The PlayStation 4 doesn’t offer this, nor does the more powerful PlayStation 4 Pro — the Xbox One can be your main entertainment device for your living room, and it has a library of great games to choose from. If you want to get a whole bunch of them right off the bat, consider subscribing to Xbox Game Pass, which offers unlimited access to more than 100 games for just $10 per month. The first month can be yours for only $1 if you sign up now, with subsequent months reverting to the standard price.

Despite trailing the PlayStation 4 in terms of sales this generation, Microsoft has turned the Xbox One into a fantastic console. With a big library of games supporting cross-play and cross-save with PC, as well as console exclusives like Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4, now’s the perfect time to pick one up.

