Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day deals are right around the corner, and we’re already seeing some of the best Prime Day monitor deals roll through. Once the two-day shopping extravaganza is here, we recommend keeping an eye out for the Samsung Odyssey G7 (or the cheaper Odyssey G5 and Odyssey G3 options if you’re on a budget). If you’re looking for the best ultrawide gaming monitor, the BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R is a great choice, as well.

Which gaming monitor should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

You’ll find dozens on monitors on sale during Prime Day 2022, but there are a few you should really care about.

Samsung Odyssey G7, G5, and G3

Samsung’s Odyssey monitors are excellent, and you’re almost sure to find them on sale during Prime Day. The Samsung Odyssey G7 is our top pick with its superfast 240Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and DisplayHDR 600 certification. It also supports both G-Sync and FreeSync, so you can have tear-free gaming regardless of the graphics card you have.

It’s a bit expensive, but there’s always the Samsung Odyssey G5. It’s a cut-down version of the G7 for less than half the price at MSRP. It doesn’t give up much, though, still sporting a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, as well as support for FreeSync. It’s not as good in terms of HDR, but HDR is a bit of a mess on PC anyway.

If you’re on a tighter budget, the Samsung Odyssey G3 is a great option, too. It’s locked to 1080p, making it the perfect fit for one of the best 1080p graphics cards. Otherwise, it matches the Odyssey G5 point-for-point with a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support.

The Odyssey G7, G5, and G3 offer sublime PC gaming experiences with their high refresh rates and support for VRR through G-Sync or FreeSync. Samsung offers them in multiple sizes, too, from 24 inches on the G3 up to 32 inches on the G7.

BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R

Alienware’s 34 QD-OLED (AW3423DW) is the best gaming monitor you can buy right now, and consequently, it’s sold out. It’s possible that a restock will come on Prime Day, but you shouldn’t count on it. If you still want an ultrawide 21:9 gaming monitor, though, BenQ’s Mobiuz EX3410R is an excellent alternative.

It doesn’t use the groundbreaking QD-OLED panel tech, so don’t expect the best HDR experience. However, it still offers a superfast 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and a 1ms response time. Like all BenQ gaming monitors, it comes with really solid built-in speakers, too. Most gaming monitors don’t come with speakers, and if they do, the speakers are usually terrible. Not the Mobiuz EX3410R, though. The built-in speakers are fantastic, and you can easily control them with the included remote.

HDR isn’t perfect without OLED at the helm, but BenQ uses some clever software hacks to push the Mobiuz EX3410R further. The simulated HDRi technology helps boost contrast and color saturation, which works wonders with HDR turned on. It’s not the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, but at half the price, the HDR experience is actually solid.

Editors' Recommendations