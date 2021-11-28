Look, we know there are a ton of Cyber Monday deals available right now, and likely in the days ahead, as well. But sometimes, there’s a deal so good it’s worth calling out, like this 55-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV for just $300 with free shipping. The discount is good for $250 off, but it’s that low price that has caught our attention. And with Amazon’s Fire TV platform built in, you can start streaming your favorite apps right out of the box or interact with Alexa. More on that TV, and deal, below!

For starters, this beast is a 55-inch LED 4K Ultra-HD set with support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), DTS Studio Sound, and more. It is an LCD panel with LED lighting that honors a wide range of colors without washing out the picture and quality. The Fire TV streaming platform is built in, so you can stream hundreds of apps and services, and access Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant through the voice-enabled remote. Search for content, control playback, and interact with smart home devices — connected to Alexa — all using your TV and remote.

The 4K Ultra-HD picture alone is worth an upgrade at four times that of standard HD. You can also upscale content to match the higher resolution, so you’re not missing out on that sweet, sweet visual upgrade! Take a quick look through some of the other Cyber Monday TV deals to see some of the other 4K UHD TV deals that are floating around. Very few are this good!

Also Available:

43-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV : $250, was $350 — VIEW DEAL

: $250, was $350 — 65-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV : $450, was $700 — VIEW DEAL

: $450, was $700 — 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV: $580, was $750 — VIEW DEAL

The TV is wall-mountable with the VESA 200mm x 200mm pattern, but the legs and slim profile mean it will look just as great sitting on an entertainment stand or shelf. It’s perfect for bedrooms and auxiliary rooms, not just because of the size, but also because of its built-in parental controls. You can manage what your children are viewing on the TV, and set a security PIN so they cannot watch content beyond a certain rating. The TV supports Apple AirPlay too, so you can broadcast videos, photos, and music from a connected Apple device — which is easy to pair with your TV.

There’s a lot to love about this TV, but one of the best talking points is the price, thanks to Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deal. Normally $550, it’s $250 off right now, which drops the price super low, down to $300 with free shipping and delivery. That is a fantastic deal on any 4K UHD Smart TV, let alone this one.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations