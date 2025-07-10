 Skip to main content
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (July 11-13)

V rides a motorcycle while shooting at a mech in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
CD Projekt Red

After last week hit us with an amazing lineup of PlayStation Plus Essential games, we have a small but agonizing wait to see what the next batch of Extra and Premium games will be for July. However, I know you haven’t played every game in the catalogue yet, and I was able to hand-pick three games that seem like surefire hits for this weekend. One is an easy, major release that was just added this week as a surprise bonus game, but the other two are hidden gems that you might be craving right about now. Let’s dive into the games so you have a good excuse to stay inside this weekend.

A Hat in Time

Unless you also have a Nintendo Switch 2, you may be craving a fresh 3D platformer since Donkey Kong Bananza is about to drop. While I wish I could recommend Astro Bot, it sadly hasn’t come to PlayStation Plus yet. Instead, let’s rewind a bit and look at the outstanding 3D platformer A Hat in Time. This indie passion project nails everything a platformer needs to — the controls are tight, the skill ceiling in movement options is high, and the levels are packed with personality and colorful characters. If you like collect-a-thons, this game gives Mario’s best games a run for their money. Whether you’re a fan of the classic N64-era of platformers or not, this game proves that the tried and true formula still works in 2025.

A Hat in Time is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Cyberpunk 2077

At the last moment, PlayStation dropped a huge new game into the service. As of right now, you can grab Cyberpunk 2077 as a special bonus game to continue the 15-year anniversary of PS Plus celebrations. And don’t worry, this is the latest PS5 version that has squashed (almost) all the bugs and issues the game suffered at launch. The AI has been reworked, skills rebalanced and tweaked, and tons of quality of life features added to make this an immaculate open-world RPG. This world is dripping with personality and filled with incredibly well realized and acted characters, especially Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand. You can also get the Phantom Liberty DLC for a discount this month, which might be even better than the main game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC.

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Finally, I wanted to shine a light on a very special Metroidvania ahead of Shadow Labyrinth. Rather than suggest Hollow Knight again, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is the result of the China Hero Project, in which PlayStation funds independent games from around the world and publishes them. While this game didn’t get a ton of attention when it launched, it was beloved by almost everyone who did check it out. You will instantly understand how this game flows if you’ve played Metroidvanias before, but the clever setting and progression system will keep you hooked for the entire duration. It is a simple story, but with solid combat and an understanding of what makes the genre work, F.I.S.T. is a perfect game to dive into over a slow weekend.

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

