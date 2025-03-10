The best Mario spinoff games

Video games have been hiding secrets from us for decades. As far back as the first console generation we've been finding Easter Eggs, but developers didn't stop with simple hidden rooms or bits of text. Boss fights typically represent a barrier the player is forced to overcome to continue the story. Sometimes they're easy, but sometimes they're some of the hardest bosses in video game history. However, secret bosses are a real treat. Sometimes they represent a challenge far beyond anything the game would normally throw at the player, others serve more as jokes or fun references, or can even unlock a game's secret ending. Let's explore every nook and cranny to find all the best secret bosses in video games.

Moon Presence

FromSoftware is one of the few studios out there brave enough to hide entire levels behind obtuse secrets. There are secret bosses (usually multiple) in all of its games, but we decided to pick Moon Presence for how it both requires some arcane thinking to access and unlocks a new ending. As a Great One, most consider this the game's true final boss, but you can only fight it if you find and use one of three hidden umbilical cords before entering the final boss sequende. Then, as long as you choose to fight Gehrman and win, you can then attempt to beat Moon Presence and see a new ending. As usual, there's almost no way to figure this out on your own.

Akuma