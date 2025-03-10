The best Mario spinoff games

It is impossible to talk about the best platformers without Mario coming up at least once. Nintendo’s greatest mascot is the face of both 2D and 3D platformers, but his skills go beyond just running and jumping. Over the course of the console generations, Mario has dabbled in almost every genre there is, from sports games to RPGs. However, our lovable plumber doesn’t always strike gold with his spinoff games as he does with platformers. Mario has been in hundreds of games over the decades since he made his debut in the arcades, so we have compiled a list of his greatest spinoff games.