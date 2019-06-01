Digital Trends
Gaming

Don’t get your hopes up. Here are 5 ways that Google Stadia could fail

This is how Google's Stadia could fail

Matthew S. Smith
By

Google’s Stadia is dreaming big. It wants to disrupt how we play games. The days of buying games for a local device will be gone, replaced by instant access to an extensive catalog of titles, all equally playable on a TV, tablet, smartphone, and anything in between.

It’s an exciting goal, but gamers aren’t easy to impress. Google will have to avoid a dungeon’s worth of pitfalls and traps to have any hope of success. There are many ways that Stadia could fail, but these five problems are the most serious.

If it doesn’t work “at scale”

This, of all the reasons, is the most troubling.

You’ll run across the phrase “at scale” repeatedly if you browse the statements made in interviews or watch the gaming presentations at Google I/O 2019. This phrase, as anyone familiar with Silicon Valley can tell you, isn’t exclusive to Stadia. It’s been used for years to describe tech that can handle massive growth almost instantly. Every business in Silicon Valley, from Uber to WeWork, is built to disrupt whatever preceded it and, within the span of just a few years, become the new normal.

Google Stadia controller
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

That can lead to massive success, but it also leads to massive risk. Google – or, perhaps more importantly, Alphabet, the conglomerate born from Google — hasn’t indicated what it expects from Stadia, or how much money it’s invested so far, but make no mistake. The expectations are huge.

Alphabet’s revenue was over 136 billion dollars in 2018. That, by the way, is just two billion dollars less than revenue from the entire video game industry last year. A meager success just won’t do because Google has little time for businesses that bring in less than a billion dollars per year.

What the company wants – even needs­ – is new business that can bring in tens of billions every year.

What the company wants – even needs­ – is new business that can bring in tens of billions every year. It needs that because, despite efforts to diversify, most of Google’s money still comes from advertising, which makes it worryingly vulnerable to changes in that business. Stadia isn’t really about gaming. It’s not a passion project of Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, or anyone else high in Google’s corporate structure. Stadia is about money. It’s a new business for Google that uses its existing expertise in cloud infrastructure.

Just ask the Nexus Player, which could be used to play Android games on your television, or YouTube Gaming, which just received the axe after nearly four years fighting Twitch. Google expects massive success. Google has killed 167 products in its history. Anything that doesn’t work within a couple years is unlikely to see its fifth birthday.

The biggest threat to Stadia is Google’s high standard for success.

If developers refuse to cooperate

And everyone knows that.

Stadia has a great pitch for developers – one that, I think, could appeal the most to small indie studios. It could offer a true one-size-fits-all solution for games. Launching on Stadia means a studio can launch on every PC, mobile phone, and tablet available, all at once and without the usual QA problems. Google also promises easy access to players through Play Now, a feature that lets Stadia players jump into a game just by clicking a link.

5 ways google stadia could fail cheating hacking getty
Josh Edelson/Getty Images

Yet Google’s willingness to quickly drop projects negates this strength. Developers see the potential, but they’re also leery about targeting a platform that will surely evaporate if it fails to reap profits “at scale” as expected. If Stadia goes dark, so will the developer’s game and whatever profits it was generating.

Developers are leery about targeting a platform that will evaporate if it fails to reap huge profits.

Worse, the developer might see blowback from gamers. Will the players who purchased and/or played the game on Stadia be mad at the developer because they can no longer access the game? Probably. It’s a headache waiting to happen.

Google needs to walk a thin line. Stadia could make launch woes a thing of the past, but developers will need to trust Google as a partner. I don’t think that trust exists yet, and if doesn’t, Stadia won’t have the games it needs to lure players.

If the quality just isn’t good enough

In a way, Stadia does have a launch game. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey became available to stream last year (for free, no less!) through what was then called Google Project Stream. It’s good pick for a graphical showcase. Odyssey has a massive, densely populated, downright gorgeous game world that can humble a mid-range gaming PC.

The game was felt fluid and responsive, but image quality wasn’t what Google’s press releases led me to expect. Odyssey looked soft and blurry on Project Stream, as resolution was sacrificed to smooth out frame delivery. I also noticed banding artifacts in the game’s blue skies and chunky macroblocking artifacts during fast motion. Playing the game over the cloud just wasn’t as much fun as on a high-end PC, or even a PlayStation 4 Pro.

5 ways google stadia could fail googlestadiaaco

That’s not to say the demo was a total disappointment. I played via Chrome on a laptop that would normally struggle to play Fortnite, so Project Stream did unlock a whole new level of performance for the system. Given the choice, though, I’d much rather sit down and enjoy the game on a PlayStation, and I think a lot of gamers would agree.

I’m a demanding gamer. I tend to notice little flaws because, well, it’s my job. But gamers as a group are nothing if not fanatical and the biggest fans demand the highest quality. Google needs to bring top-tier quality with no excuses. The time I had with Project Stream didn’t convince me it can deliver.

If the price is too high

Google’s counter to complaints about quality will focus, of course, on how Stadia brings games to so many devices simultaneously. It’s not just that laptop with Chrome. It’s also a low-spec smartphone, a Chomecast enabled television, or even an iPad tablet. Anything that can run a streaming video app is a target for Stadia.

Just because a device can run Stadia, however, doesn’t mean the gamer who owns that device will pay for it. Google hasn’t announced how much Stadia will cost. $10 per month? Almost certainly not. $20 per month? That’s the lowest I think realistic (it’s how much Sony charges for PlayStation Now). $30 per month? I know that sounds high, but I wouldn’t be surprised.

Stadia needs to make a lot of money. If Stadia makes that from gamers directly, the price will be too high.

It’s possible that Google, in a clever move, will find ways to repackage the price so that it’s not directed at the consumer. Maybe Stadia will operate on a digital storefront model, where is taken from each sale. Maybe we’ll see some combination of business models. Anything that lowers the price for gamers will help Stadia in the coming battle for hearts and minds.

Whatever Google settles on will have to address the first problem I pointed out. Stadia needs to make a lot of money. If Stadia makes that from gamers directly, the price will be too high. If Stadia makes that from developers instead, they’ll be less inclined to bring games to the platform.

Price will be a tricky problem. I’m holding out hope that Google will impress with an unexpectedly affordable business model, but I have a hard time seeing how Stadia will make that happen.

If anyone else does it better

Stadia sucked the oxygen out of cloud gaming in the month after its announcement. That’s no surprise. It’s news when a company the size of Google elbows into a place where it has traditionally lacked presence. The initial luster is starting to fade already, though, as competitors make their own moves. Sony spoke extensively about cloud gaming at its last investor meeting, reminding everyone that it has its own cloud gaming service called PlayStation Now. While Google’s Stadia has no information about pricing or game library, PlayStation Now is available right now for $20 per month and offers hundreds of games.

Microsoft is going to make its own pitch at E3. Amazon hasn’t said much on the subject, but the company owns several studios, has a game engine called Lumberyard, and clearly has the infrastructure needed to launch a competitor. Nvidia, Shadow, and Vortex round out the options.

The sheer volume of Google’s announcement created the illusion that cloud gaming is exotic. In truth, it’s already readily available, and it’s about to become common. Stadia will have a lot of competition in this space. Some competitors already exist, and others look set to launch by the end of 2020 at the latest.

Microsoft and Sony are the most worrying. Google can bring its robust cloud infrastructure to Stadia but, as I’ve said before, it’s not worth much if there’s nothing to play. Microsoft and Sony both own original, recognizable IP. They also have experience working directly with developers to secure new, exclusive partnerships. A better library is going to beat superior technical execution nine times out of 10.

There’s room for multiple cloud gaming services, of course. But it’s hard to imagine a world where Stadia exists as an also-ran for more than a couple years. Google is in it to win it. If they can’t win it, Stadia’s chance of survival plummets.

A challenge awaits

Google’s Stadia shows promise but, as these five points prove, it also faces serious obstacles. Gamers are not going to jump on board just because Google says they should. They’ll need to be convinced. That’s not impossible. Valve did it with Steam. Microsoft and Sony did it with Xbox Live and PlayStation Now. But most companies that try to disrupt gaming fail. Only time will tell if Stadia can join the few victors or will be known as another good idea that didn’t survive.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Google Stadia cloud game streaming price game announcement launch
Gaming

Google Stadia price reveal and game announcements coming this summer

Sometime this summer, the Google Stadia team has announced that they will finally reveal the games coming to the platform, the price for this cloud gaming platform, and they will set the stage for launch later this year.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
nvidia geforce now vs shadow shadowvsnvidia
Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now vs. Shadow: Which streaming service is right for you?

Nvidia GeForce Now and Shadow came out of the gate early in the race to conquer cloud gaming. GeForce Now is currently in beta, while Shadow is already available in most states. How do they stack up against each other?
Posted By Steven Petite
nvidia geforce now price beta features header
Gaming

Everything we know about the Nvidia GeForce Now streaming service

Nvidia was one of the early adopters of modern game streaming technology with its GeForce Now service. Currently in beta, GeForce Now lets PC, Mac, and Nvidia Shield users stream games without needing high-powered hardware.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Microsoft Project xCloud will support all current and future Xbox One games

Microsoft's Project xCloud video game streaming service will support all current and future Xbox titles. This includes more than 3,500 games for the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, and more than 1,900 future games for the Xbox One.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
call of duty modern warfare story mode dlc release date codmw20192 copy
Gaming

This is no remaster: Here's what we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Infinity Ward and Activision have officially revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Rather than remake the original game, it will be a reimagined take on the iconic first-person shooter series.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is the centerpiece for EA Play 2019

EA is doing things a bit differently for its fan-oriented EA Play event. Multiple livestreams will air on June 8, replacing the traditional press conference format. We expect to see Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass PC Gears of War Age of Empires Steam
Gaming

Xbox Game Pass for PC to launch with over 100 games, more coming soon to Steam

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Game Pass for PC, expanding the Xbox brand and value of the monthly subscription service for those that don’t game on Xbox One. It will launch with a curated collection of games specifically for PC gamers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish 2
Gaming

Console wars are so last-gen. Check out all the games that support crossplay

Crossplay is still in its infancy, but a growing number of games support online multiplayer between competing platforms. Here's a list of all games that support console and PC crossplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite week 4 challenges fortnite tomato head
Gaming

Get your boogie on with a holographic tomato for this Fortnite weekly challenge

The Fortnite week 4 challenges are out and the biggest obstacle players face this week tasks them with dancing inside a holographic Tomato head, Durr Burger head, and giant Dumpling head. Here is our guide to completing this challenge.
Posted By Cody Perez
Call of Duty 2019 reveal Activision Infinity Ward
News

RTX ray tracing is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but will it impress?

Today, Activision announced it would be bringing real-time ray tracing to its revised version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, scheduled for release October 25, 2019. Can this implementation finally prove Nvidia's investment in ray tracing?
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
e3 2019 nintendo direct how to watch games announced pokemon sword and shield
Gaming

Everything we know about Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Sword and Shield will bring the mainline RPG experience to home consoles for the first time when it arrives on Nintendo Switch later this year. Here's everything we know so far, from starters to gameplay and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
destiny 2 forsaken where is xur 20181207121024
Gaming

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of May 31

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
E3 2019 Xbox exclusives 14 phil spencer game studios
Gaming

Here are our predictions for Microsoft’s 14 exclusive Xbox games at E3 2019

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has revealed that 14 exclusive Xbox games will be shown at E3 2019. Which Xbox games should we expect among the collection? We dig through reports and rumors to share a few that are possible or almost inevitable.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
bioware classic rpg console release baldurs gate planescape baldursgate cropped
Gaming

Baldur’s Gate, other BioWare classics are coming to consoles later this year

BioWare’s most celebrated role-playing games from the late 1990s and early 2000s are headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year. The games include Baldur’s Gate, Planescape: Torment, and Neverwinter Nights.
Posted By Mathew Katz