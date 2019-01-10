Share

At CES 2019, Alienware officially opened Alienware Academy — an online competitive gaming training platform — to the public, and with the use of Tobii eye-tracking technology, it has the potential to radically change how players perform in events.

Available now in beta form, Alienware Academy features video lessons from the esports experts at Team Liquid and Renegades, as well as professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Jordan Gilbert.

The focus of the lessons at launch is first-person shooters, specifically Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and a “custom challenge map” lets you try out the skills you’re taught in a play environment.

Additionally, Alienware Academy promises to “get into the mind of a skilled competitive gamer,” so you should learn why top players use certain strategies rather than just see them do so.

For those with Tobii eye-tracking technology in their setup, you’ll get additional information through analytics in order to see where you’re looking and any weaknesses in your game that could be caused by your gaze and not your reflexes.

The Alienware Academy announcement comes just after Tobii and Alienware revealed the Area-51m laptop, which has Tobii technology built into it by default. On its own, the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C sots $169 and can be used with an existing gaming PC. The device gives you the ability to aim your weapons in a game with just your gaze, control the camera, and perform other special actions. Functionality varies depending on the game you’re playing, but several top AAA titles are supported.

Tobii is also entering the VR space by partnering with HTC on the Vive Pro Eye. The headset has eye tracking built into it, making it unnecessary to use a controller for many functions in games, and it can also be used for businesses making use of a virtual reality program, as well.

Taking lessons for competitive gaming isn’t unheard of, particularly when it comes to Fortnite. Some parents have even begun paying tutors to teach their children how to get better at the game, and seeing as colleges have begun offering esports scholarships, there are worse things they could be spending their money on.