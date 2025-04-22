 Skip to main content
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 team-up abilities and changes

By
Marvel Rivals Emma Frost team up
NetEase Games

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Marvel Rivals, titled Hellfire Gala has thrilled the superhero shooter’s global fans. Following the success of Season 1, NetEase Games has raised the stakes with a dynamic plot, new characters, and significant gameplay changes that promise to redefine the competitive scene.

Emma Frost, a psychic Vanguard with diamond-hard resistance, makes her debut this season and has already been a fan favorite for her ability to disrupt opponent strategy. In the mid-season update, the evil AI Ultron is slated to join as a Strategist, with leaks pointing to a drone-based playstyle that could change team dynamics. Season 2 adds new maps, a revised ranking system, and a battle pass brimming with items, including a free Chaos Gown for Scarlet Witch.

Most significantly, the Team-Up mechanic—Marvel Rivals’ hallmark synergy system—has been dramatically overhauled, with certain pairings abandoned, some altered, and entirely new combinations introduced to encourage innovative strategies. These adjustments, together with new abilities, are expected to improve team collaboration and tactical depth, paving the way for exciting contests.

Every new Marvel Rivals Team-Up ability and changes in Season 2

The Hellfire Gala season of Marvel Rivals introduces three new Team-Up abilities, modifies four old ones, and eliminates two, changing team strategy and the competitive scene. These adjustments, described in official patch notes and developer insights, are intended to keep content engaging and prevent any hero from dominating through overwhelming synergy.

Marvel Rivals team-up abilities in Season 2
NetEase Games

Below is a detailed summary of the new Team-Up skills and tweaks to previous ones:

New Team-Up abilities

  • Arcane Order (Doctor Strange x Scarlet Witch): Doctor Strange shares his arcane mastery with Scarlet Witch, granting her the Mystic Burst ability. By holding the attack buttons, Scarlet Witch unleashes a barrage of rapid-fire, long-range magical projectiles that deal continuous tick damage, replacing her Chthonian Burst. Doctor Strange gains a 100 HP health boost as the anchor. This ability enhances Scarlet Witch’s burst damage, making her a formidable threat against tanks.
  • Stars Aligned (Captain America x Winter Soldier): Captain America, as the anchor, gains a 100 HP increase and a 5% damage boost. Winter Soldier unlocks the Stellar Impact ability, allowing him to leap toward an ally and slam the ground, dealing area damage. Additionally, both heroes can coordinate to dash toward each other, creating a shockwave that damages and slows nearby enemies. This Team-Up emphasizes mobility and coordinated aggression.
  • Mental Projection (Emma Frost x Psylocke/Magneto): Emma Frost, the anchor, gains a 100 HP boost and enables Psylocke and Magneto to use Soul Resurgence and Magnetic Resonance, respectively. These abilities create illusory projections that mirror the heroes’ movements, dealing additional damage and briefly turning them invisible upon activation. This Team-Up enhances Psylocke and Magneto’s offensive potential, making them elusive and deadly.

Changes to existing Team-Up abilities

  • Gamma Charge (Hulk x Iron Man/Namor) Change: Doctor Strange is removed and replaced by Namor. Namor gains the Gamma Monstro ability, spawning gamma-powered minions, aligning with his comic ties to Hulk. This shift reduces Doctor Strange’s synergy options while boosting Namor’s duelist potential.
  • Ammo Overload (Rocket Raccoon x Punisher) Change: Winter Soldier is removed, and his Infinite Grit ability is no longer available. This adjustment balances Winter Soldier’s power, especially with his new Stars Aligned Team-Up.
  • Dimensional Shortcut (Magik x Black Panther) Change: Psylocke is removed, losing her Psionic Disc ability. This change accommodates Psylocke’s new Mental Projection Team-Up, preventing her from having too many strong synergies.
  • Chilling Charisma (Luna Snow x Jeff the Land Shark) Change: Namor is removed, losing his Frozen Spawn ability. This nerfs Namor’s synergy with Luna Snow but is offset by his new Gamma Charge role.

Removed Team-Up abilities

  • Metallic Chaos (Scarlet Witch x Magneto) Removed: Scarlet Witch loses her anchor boost, and Magneto loses the Metallic Fusion ability. This was replaced to accommodate their new Team-Ups with Doctor Strange and Emma Frost.
  • Voltaic Union (Thor x Storm x Captain America) Removed: Thor loses his anchor effect, Captain America loses Charged Aegis, and Storm loses Charged Gale. This removal weakens their electric synergy, pushing players toward new strategies.

These adjustments, according to NetEase, attempt to freshen the meta, as new Team-Ups such as Mental Projection and Arcane Order are already dominating competitive play. Players must adjust to these changes, as bans on anchors such as Emma Frost or Hulk can break down powerful synergy.

