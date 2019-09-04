Animal Crossing: New Horizons wants to take you on a dream vacation

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is shaping up to be one of the most relaxing and laid-back games on the Nintendo Switch, and Tom Nook wants to make sure you know what you’re in for. During Nintendo’s September 4 video presentation, the game’s real estate magnate prepared a brief outlining all the cool activities you’ll be able to complete on the island that is the game’s setting.

Presented as if part of a travel agent’s pitch presentation, the latest look at Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounded up some of the biggest gameplay mechanics and features we saw during demonstrations at E3 2019. You will be given a tent for free upon landing on the island, and can choose any spot you want to set it up.

But that’s not all! The generous Mr. Nook will also provide you with a NookPhone, filled with apps that will help you make the most out of your time on the island. These include access to your DIY recipes, which are used for crafting, and you can use the Resident Services area to use your supplies to create items for free.

You can also access the Nook Miles rewards program. These are separate from Bells, and can be exchanged for recipes and other items. To earn them, you just have to complete special activities on the island, so don’t say Tom Nook never did anything for you.

Weeds in the ground are no longer just a nuisance, either. They can be used to craft various objects, and if you eat an apple from a tree out in the wild, you can shovel up trees more quickly. The trees can then be planted on a different section of the island.

Scenery changes depending on the season and time of day, and you will encounter different animals to catch. With local wireless and online multiplayer, you can also travel to another player’s island and see what it has to offer.

That’s a whole lot of good family-friendly content to take in, and you won’t have to wait much longer to play it. Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20, 2020. We’ll be hoarding our Bells in order to pay off our mortgages ahead of time.

