Gulliver has been washing up on the beaches of Animal Crossing towns and islands for decades now. He’s a clumsy bird that, for some reason, still needs a boat to get around. Although he hasn’t had much to offer players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a while now, the Summer update changes all that.

Gulliver is back. Sort of. He’ll still wash up on your beach like before, but he’s sporting a new look and will dish out new rewards for getting him back in touch with his crew.

We’re not sure what has triggered his sudden career change, but a life of piracy clearly isn’t enough to finally give the silly bird his sea legs. When you find Pirate Gulliver washed up ashore–probably as you wade into the treacherous waters for a swim–you’ll have to poke and prod him just as much as before to get him up and about.

Once he’s running dry on nautical puns, it’s time to dig up his navigation tools and see him off your island once more. Your peaceful holiday home is no place for a problematic pirate.

All Pirate Gulliver rewards

Though plenty of us have taken to just ignoring Gulliver these days and letting him make his own way home, Pirate Gulliver has a bunch of new rewards on offer. He’ll send you one at random through the mail the day after you help him out.

With daily encounters being somewhat rare with Redd and Leif visiting from time to time, you’re going to want to make the most of any chance meeting with Gulliver if you’re to get the entire Pirate set before he presumably hangs up his pirate hat and hands in his letter of resignation as the colder months set in.

Thanks to Reddit user SteeloKriPlayAC, we now know all the items you can get from Gulliver comprising the new Animal Crossing Pirate set. Here’s what you can grab:

Black pirate coat Blue pirate coat Red pirate coat Black pirate overalls Blue pirate overalls Red pirate overalls Black pirate dress Blue pirate dress Red pirate dress Long treasure coat Pirate boots Blue pirate bandana Blue pirate bandana Red pirate bandana Pirate captain’s hat Pirate treasure crown Pirate leggings Pirate beard Pirate eyepatch Pirate wall Pirate flooring Treasure map Pirate ship wheel Pirate treasure Pirate cannon Sideways pirate barrel Pirate barrel

