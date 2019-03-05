Digital Trends
Gaming

With a chaotic fusion of jazz and violence, Ape Out could be my game of the year

Steven Petite
By
ape out impessions review 7

More content equals a better video game — or at least that’s what the smattering of AAA game releases from mega-publishers have suggested in recent years. From the rise of live service games like Anthem and Destiny 2 to the constantly evolving platform of Fortnite to lavish open world experiences like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, there seems to be a notion that more mechanics, more things to do, more stuff makes for a more fulfilling experience. That’s not to say some of these games aren’t great, worthwhile experiences, but they sometimes feel excessive to the point of forgetting why we play games in the first place: to be entertained, to consume — not to be consumed.

Indie games, on the other hand, often strip the experience down to the bare essentials, delivering a game that isn’t bogged down by content models, endless systems, and superfluous details that only a fraction of the player base will ever experience or recognize. Cue Ape Out, the latest game from Devolver Digital, a glorious and strident example of a less is more approach to game design. The result is an oddly beautiful fusion of jazz and violence that firmly places Ape Out as an early contender for GOTY awards.

Escape, ape

1 of 6
ape out impessions review 21
ape out impessions review 20
ape out impessions review 16
ape out impessions review 15
ape out impessions review 17
ape out impessions review 9

Ape Out follows a large orange ape on his journey to exact revenge on humans and escape captivity. From a top-down perspective, you guide the ape through a mix of dark hallways and open spaces. Each level is filled with guards wielding various types of guns, from single shot and spray pattern rifles to machine guns to flamethrowers to bazookas. As an ape with extraordinary strength, you can slam the humans into walls, other enemies, or off ledges entirely and watch them turn into a pile of dismembered limbs soaked in a pool of blood. Or you can grab enemies and use them as a shield before brutally flinging them in the direction you desire. If timed and aimed right, the panicked human shields will shoot and kill their allies for you. That’s it. Ape Out has a two trigger control scheme and the core gameplay remains exactly the same from beginning to end.

After playing Ape Out for a couple of minutes, you’ll know exactly what it has to offer. While that statement could be construed as a knock, it’s most certainly a compliment because the loop is so utterly satisfying. It’s refreshing to play a game so confident in its identity that it doesn’t gate the quality content behind a meandering series of objectives.

Jazzy violence

Ape Out‘s soundtrack works in tandem with the gameplay. A jazzy drumbeat pounds along in the background as you guide your lovable extra-violent ape. As you enter an area filled with enemies, the rhythm picks up, heightening the tension while simultaneously informing you of the dangers with audio cues. Killing enemies produces a ridiculously satisfying cymbal crash that only gets better when you combine it with breaking glass windows. Once in the groove, your actions conduct a violent symphony that feels like an additional mechanic.

Remaining in the groove, though, can be a trying endeavor. The ape can survive two shots, but a third will produce a game over screen. It takes a few moments for enemies to gather themselves and shoot, so you have a window to decide how to approach the situation. The death screen itself is sophisticated, with the level layout sandwiched inside the word “Dead” and a white line drawing the path you took that ultimately led to your demise. Dying is an inevitably, and randomized level and enemy layouts keep you guessing each time you try again. Save for the beginning and end of each level, the layout changes each time, though not to a degree where levels lose their identity.

Upping the intensity

1 of 6
ape out impessions review 13
ape out impessions review 14
ape out impessions review 12
ape out impessions review 3
ape out impessions review 2
ape out impessions review 1

One of the best aspects of Ape Out is how it plays with the field of view. Hallways and new paths are often hard to recognize because of the design of the walls, which stretch high into the air, even above your top-down perspective as the player. Covered land fades away as you stomp your way into the next open area. The rhythm of the music sometimes informs you of danger before you can even see it. The sense of confinement created by the rudimentary art style and restricted viewable area matches the game’s premise of captivity.

Ape Out‘s level design underscores how it promotes multiple play styles. You can continue moving with the beat of the drums, demolishing anything in your path, hoping to not walk into an area where you’re surrounded from all directions; or you can try and stick close to cover, moving methodically, avoiding open areas and only taking out enemies when catching them off guard. Whether you’re escaping from a nondescript warehouse, descending a towering office building, a cargo ship, or stampeding through a jungle, Ape Out gives room to multiple approaches. It’s an impressive feat considering the limited mechanics at your disposal.

Each of the four chapters is designed as a jazz album with two sides (A and B). Levels in each album seamlessly connect to one another to create a cohesive theme, a fully formed escape album, if you will. It took me about three hours to work through the entire game. An arcade mode imposes a time limit and rewards points for each kill, though death forces you to start the album over again. And a harder difficulty level awaits for those who are up for a more daring ape escape.

Ape Out entertains with every literal beat of its snare drums, offering a rhythmic reminder of how magical games can be when they stop trying to do everything. It’s available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Don't Miss

The best gaming keyboards for 2019
fortnite may soon copy apex legends respawn mechanic second chance van
Gaming

Fortnite may soon add respawn mechanic similar to Apex Legends

Fortnite may soon add the respawn mechanic, which was popularized by Apex Legends. Gamers have discovered the Second Chance Van and the Second Chance Card, and have pieced together how respawning will likely work in Fortnite.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
what to expect ea play 2018 bioware anthem
Gaming

Sony is apparently issuing refunds to Anthem players on PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 owners have reported instances of Anthem causing the console to go back to the dashboard, or in some cases, completely shut down. Some frustrated players claim that it is quick and easy to request for a refund from Sony.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat
Gaming

Halo Infinite, a spiritual reboot for the series, will make its way to E3 2019

Halo Infinite was described by 343 Industries as a spiritual reboot of the series. The game will be at E3 2019, coinciding with reports that Halo Infinite will be a launch title for the next-generation Xbox consoles.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
xbox scarlett rumor roundup phil spencer
Gaming

Microsoft wants Xbox Game Pass on PS4. Cross-platform news expected at GDC 2019

Microsoft's Phil Spencer has revealed that he wants the company's Xbox Game Pass service to come to more devices. The PlayStation 4 appears to be on that list as the consoles increase their cross-functionality.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
corsair mouse keyboad headset sale corsairvoidprops4
Gaming

Save serious cash on a Corsair headset, keyboard, and mouse during Amazon’s sale

Corsair is currently running a sale through Amazon on a headset, keyboard, and mouse, all designed with gaming in mind. Savings last from March 3 through March 9 on all three products.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

Walmart nets you big savings on games for Xbox, PS4, and Switch

Walmart is currently offering several big-name video games on its website at reduced prices. Games include Just Cause 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox One and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
anthem review screenshot fullwide
Gaming

EA has no idea why Anthem is crashing your PlayStation 4

Players have reported that EA's new game Anthem is crashing their PlayStation 4 consoles, but the company doesn't appear to know exactly why this is happening. The game is also on Xbox One and PC.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
logitech g pro keyboard
Computing

Choose your weapon wisely -- these are the best keyboards for gaming on your PC

Your PC isn't complete without one of the best gaming keyboards on the planet. We have a list spanning full-sized models to compact versions from Razer, Cooler Master, Corsair, Logitech G, and more.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301200336
Gaming

Tips and tricks for surviving the ruined streets of D.C. in The Division 2

Whether you're a seasoned agent or a newcomer, there's a lot going on in the early stages of The Division 2. Our Division 2 beginner's guide covers skills, perks, crafting, and how to make the most of post-apocalyptic Washington D.C.
Posted By Steven Petite
Best Nintendo 3DS games
Gaming

Who needs a Switch? These 25 games prove there's fun to be found on 3DS

The 3DS is home to a large library, including some of the greatest games Nintendo has ever published. We've compiled this list of some of the best Nintendo 3DS games currently available.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
devil may cry 5 release date and combat trailer playable character announcement
Gaming

Make some room in your backlog. Here are all the games to look out for in 2019

2019 is already a huge year for video games, with a large number of series getting new installments, including some that have been dormant for years. Brand new franchises are also being created.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to refund fortnite skins and more all platforms skin v bucks
Gaming

Regret your shopping spree in Fortnite? Here's how you can get a refund

Whether you purchased a skin that you've decided you don't really want or you have a child that went on a shopping spree without your consent, here's how to get a refund on skins and other items from the Fortnite store.
Posted By Cody Perez
Goodbye original Xbox One: Microsoft discontinues sales for console
Gaming

The next Xbox could be disc-free and arrive as soon as May

Microsoft is reportedly set to unveil a new disc-free version of the Xbox One S, and it could arrive as early as May. The console will likely see a steep price cut compared to the current Xbox One S.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin