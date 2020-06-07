Respawn Entertainment showed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement through a message on the launch screen of massively popular battle royale shooter Apex Legends.

Social unrest has rocked the United States, triggered by the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after police office Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. Most major video game publishers and developers have denounced racism and oppression, and Respawn’s message on the Apex Legends boot-up screen is the latest example.

“There is deep-rooted discrimination that is still unquestionably present towards the Black community, and it is unacceptable,” said the message, which is accompanied with an all-black banner. “Racism, whether from an individual or institution, should not exist in our society. We stand with all of our Black colleagues and partners, families and friends in the fight against racism and social injustice.”

The launch screen usually contains the latest updates for Apex Legends, including new events, maps, or characters. It has now been replaced with the Black Lives Matter support message, similar to what has appeared on the loading screens for Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone.

Digital Trends has reached out to Apex Legends publisher Electronic Arts for any other initiatives supporting the Black Lives Matter movement that may be in the works for the battle royale shooter. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Electronic Arts rallies against racial injustice

Electronic Arts has pledged a donation of $1 million to several organizations fighting for racial justice, including the Equal Justice Initiative and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The company’s employees have also been given an additional paid day off to volunteer for charities in their communities.

EA Sports, meanwhile, promised stronger measures against racism, particularly in its NHL games where offensive content has run rampant.

The moves of Respawn, Electronic Arts, and several major players in the video game industry will not solve the problem of racial injustice overnight, but they are at the very least helping raising awareness for a social issue that has reached its boiling point.

