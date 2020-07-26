  1. Gaming

Apex Legends crossplay will not match console players against PC players

By

Apex Legends‘ upcoming crossplay feature has raised concerns that console players will be at a disadvantage against PC players, but a Respawn Entertainment developer provided assurance that that will not be the case.

Console players on their controllers will find it difficult to match up against PC players, who have more precise controls with a keyboard and mouse. Overwatch, another multiplayer shooter, has even called out console players who are using a keyboard and mouse set-up, as it leads to competitive imbalance.

Apex Legends players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and eventually also on the Nintendo Switch, should not have to worry about the advantage that PC players have though, according to software engineer Jake Smullin, first reported by DBLTAP.

In a TikTok video, Smullin revealed that console players will only be matched up against PC players if they also have a PC player on their team. If the whole squad is made up of only console players, they will only be matched up against other console players.

“Have been seeing lots of console players worrying about this but don’t. Everyone should be excited,” Smullin wrote in text on the video. “So no more ‘Not crossplay, PC is gonna dominate us’.”

Apex Legends in EA Play Live 2020

Electronic Arts revealed that crossplay was coming to Apex Legends at EA Play Live 2020, where the publisher also revealed that the battle royale game will soon launch for the Nintendo Switch.

A mobile version of Apex Legends is also planned for a soft launch by the end of 2020, as Electronic Arts doubles down on mobile gaming.

