  1. Gaming

Apex Legends finally comes to mobile as a new stand-alone game

By

Apex Legends is coming to mobile devices. Developer Respawn Entertainment has announced Apex Legends Mobile, which is a new stand-alone game rather than a port of the PC and console version.

Respawn’s Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale games currently on the market. Unlike Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the game had yet to cross over to mobile. Apex Legends Mobile will mark the first time fans can play the game on phones and other mobile devices.

The new game is developed in-house at Respawn and is specifically designed with mobile in mind. It features streamlined touch controls and other optimizations. Respawn describes the project as a “new version of Apex Legends” that remains true to the main game.

The new game will be free to play like its console counterpart, and wil have its own battle pass and items that are unique to the new version. Respawn notes that the game will “never” have paid microtransactions that grant players an advantage in matches.

The catch is that the game will not feature crossplay with other versions. Respawn emphasizes that this is an entirely new game, not a mobile port of the original. That’s a different strategy from games like Fortnite, which allow mobile players to match up with opponents on any platform.

The first regional tests for the game will roll out this spring. Respawn says that it’ll begin testing with a few thousand players in India and the Philippines before rolling it out in more regions. Testing will begin on Android devices, with iOS support planned down the line.

Editors' Recommendations

Xbox Series X vs. PS5

playstation 5 ps5

All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC)

call of duty warzone how to track stats featured

The best PS Vita games of all time

big things in small sacks littlebigplanet for the vita preview

Amazon is practically giving away Titanfall 2! It’s only $3 today!

Titanfall 2 review

How to sync an Xbox One controller with your console

Xbox X Controller

How to gameshare on an Xbox One

hob now arrives xbox one microsoft review macro logo 2 1500x1000

AMD vs. Intel

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

How to connect an Xbox One controller to a PC

microsoft game pass subscription deal play xbox

How to factory reset a PS4

Best PS4 Games

The best PSVR games for 2021

PlayStation VR

Call of Duty Outbreak Zombies: Beginner’s guide

call of duty outbreak zombies beginners guide black ops feature

Best Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals 2021: What to expect

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights

The best iPhone games currently available (April 2021)

iPhone XS Max