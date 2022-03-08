Apex Legends Mobile gets limited release in 10 countries

After months of rumors and development updates, Apex Legends Mobile is finally getting a limited release ahead of its worldwide launch. In a blog post shared yesterday, Respawn revealed that players in 10 countries around the world will be able to freely download the game from their respective app store and can play a limited number of modes and legends.

The limited release is intended as a beta test and a way of stress-testing the game’s matchmaking and progression systems. At the end of the beta period, progress will be reset before the game launches across the world.

Players in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia will be able to access the beta. There isn’t crossplay between Apex Legends Mobile and regular Apex Legends, but players who are on mobile will be able to form parties and create Clubs with other mobile players.

World’s Edge is the only available map in the limited release, but there are a handful of modes to try, including Team Deathmatch, Mini Battle Royale, and 3v3 Arenas. A small selection of legends will be available to use during the beta, notably excluding some of the game’s newer playable characters, including Mad Maggie.

In true EA fashion, Apex Legends Mobile also includes an in-game store and plenty of additional paid content. Player progression will be reset once the limited release period is over, but those who participate during the beta will receive an exclusive badge, weapon charm, and banner frame that will carry over into the worldwide launch. Apex Legends Mobile also keeps the Battle Pass structure from the full game, allowing players to unlock cosmetics, voice lines, and in this case, a legend — Caustic — once they reach tier 25.

Apex Legends Mobile is available now on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store if you’re in one of the 10 countries it’s currently available in.

