Digital Trends
Gaming

Flyers in Apex Legends may be hinting at something monstrous for Season 2

Aaron Mamiit
By

Massive monsters may be coming soon to Apex Legends, as hinted by the addition of flying beasts to the King’s Canyon map.

The creatures, which were named Flyers by the community, have suddenly appeared in the team-based Battle Royale shooter. For now, the Flyers are peaceful and do not attack the players while they fight it out on the ground. They can be shot out of the sky, and when they die, they drop a deathbox with random but usually high-quality items. Players are not able to ride them, but Pathfinder can grapple on to the Flyers to hitch a ride.

The Flyers are also seen in the Season 2 trailer that was shown at EA Play, right before E3 2019. At the end of the trailer, the Flyers are shown soaring alongside Pathfinder and a huge eye, which belongs to an unknown creature that is much larger than the flying beasts that have started appearing in King’s Canyon.

The official Apex Legends account on Twitter also released a mysterious clip, possibly showing the massive creature at the end of the Season 2 trailer.

Likely related to the recent developments is the new placement of the Leviathan that has been wandering outside the map. The huge creature is now much closer to the Runoff section of the map, and has also turned to face inland.

Before Octane was added to Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment teased his arrival by placing jump pads across King’s Canyon. The appearance of Flyers in the game, therefore, is likely hinting at what to expect in Season 2, which kicks off on July 2. With the flying beasts linked to a massive creature, players might be facing something monstrous in a week’s time.

Fortnite features world-changing events in each season, and it appears that Apex Legends is ready to follow suit. One possible explanation for the entrance of monsters into King’s Canyon is that it will be the work of Crypto, the rumored next character after Wattson.

According to a collaborative deep-dive by Redditor FrozenFroh and Twitter user That1MiningGuy, Crypto may be the one who will hack into the King’s Canyon barrier to let the creatures in. Most of the other details about Crypto, however, remain under wraps for now.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console
Halo Reach pc Master Chief Collection flight test june 2019 date
Gaming

343 Industries says first beta for Halo: Reach on PC will be next week

After a delay, 343 Industries is following through on its promise to send out beta invites for Halo: Reach on PC. Some PC gamers will be getting a first taste of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC next week.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
microsoft xcloud vs shadow project forza
Gaming

Microsoft xCloud vs. Shadow: Which one will be worth your hard-earned money?

Game streaming looks to be the next big thing in PC gaming, and Microsoft's xCloud and Blade's Shadow figure to be major players in the game streaming competition. We compared each service to help you decide between the two.
Posted By Steven Petite
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of June 21

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
things to do breath of the wild zelda
Gaming

Hey! Listen! Here's the entire Legend of Zelda series ranked from best to worst

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, featuring more than a handful of the very best games ever made. We ranked all of the games in the series timeline from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to the most powerful notebooks in the world.
Posted By Luke Larsen
awesome tech you cant buy yet lumi keyboard feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Ben-Q EX3501R monitor
Computing

HDR monitors are better and more affordable than ever. These are the best ones.

HDR monitors might come at a premium, but if you get the right one for the job it can make movies, games, and even your workday, that little bit prettier. These are our favorite HDR monitors, with something for everyone.
Posted By Jon Martindale
PS5 2019 patent Sony load no loading screens continuation
Gaming

Sony patent for PS5 could eliminate loading screens altogether

Game developers have found ways to mask loading screens, and a new Sony patent for the PS5 could take things another step. This patent shares a method that change how we experience the moment-to-moment traversal in video games.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
monster hunter world iceborne tips and tricks beginners guide 7
Gaming

Tips and tricks to mastering the hunt in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

If you're planning on playing the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta on PS4, check out our beginner's guide for a handful of tips and tricks covering mechanics both old and new. Hoarfrost Reach is dangerous, but you got this.
Posted By Steven Petite
origin neuron 2019
Computing

Our favorite gaming desktops make the latest consoles look pathetic

PC gaming doesn't always come cheap, but it doesn't have to be extortionate either. In this guide we've put together a list of the best gaming PCs you can buy, with everything from the big and flashy, to the super compact.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Luke Larsen
fortnite pc requirements season 10
Gaming

Fortnite PC players may have to upgrade graphics cards once Season 10 kicks in

Epic Games said that Fortnite for PC will no longer support DirectX 10 starting in Season 10. Players will need to have DirectX 11-capable graphics cards to continue playing the Battle Royale shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
destiny 2 will move to steam go free play shadowkeep
Gaming

GuardianCon raises $3.7 million: Bungie breaks record, but Dr. Lupo does better

Destiny developer Bungie joined this year's GuardianCon Charity Marathon Stream, breaking the record by raising $400,000 in just four hours. The proceeds of the week-long event will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit