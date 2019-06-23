Share

Massive monsters may be coming soon to Apex Legends, as hinted by the addition of flying beasts to the King’s Canyon map.

The creatures, which were named Flyers by the community, have suddenly appeared in the team-based Battle Royale shooter. For now, the Flyers are peaceful and do not attack the players while they fight it out on the ground. They can be shot out of the sky, and when they die, they drop a deathbox with random but usually high-quality items. Players are not able to ride them, but Pathfinder can grapple on to the Flyers to hitch a ride.

The Flyers are also seen in the Season 2 trailer that was shown at EA Play, right before E3 2019. At the end of the trailer, the Flyers are shown soaring alongside Pathfinder and a huge eye, which belongs to an unknown creature that is much larger than the flying beasts that have started appearing in King’s Canyon.

The official Apex Legends account on Twitter also released a mysterious clip, possibly showing the massive creature at the end of the Season 2 trailer.

⚠ ALERT ⚠ UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY pic.twitter.com/NGKFfL76G8 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 19, 2019

Likely related to the recent developments is the new placement of the Leviathan that has been wandering outside the map. The huge creature is now much closer to the Runoff section of the map, and has also turned to face inland.

Before Octane was added to Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment teased his arrival by placing jump pads across King’s Canyon. The appearance of Flyers in the game, therefore, is likely hinting at what to expect in Season 2, which kicks off on July 2. With the flying beasts linked to a massive creature, players might be facing something monstrous in a week’s time.

Fortnite features world-changing events in each season, and it appears that Apex Legends is ready to follow suit. One possible explanation for the entrance of monsters into King’s Canyon is that it will be the work of Crypto, the rumored next character after Wattson.

According to a collaborative deep-dive by Redditor FrozenFroh and Twitter user That1MiningGuy, Crypto may be the one who will hack into the King’s Canyon barrier to let the creatures in. Most of the other details about Crypto, however, remain under wraps for now.