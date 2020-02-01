Revenant is coming to Apex Legends‘ Season 4 after all, taking the place of Forge who was murdered by the robot assassin.

Forge was revealed as the new character that was coming to Apex Legends through a developer livestream. However, with a cameo and files discovered at the backend of the Electronic Arts website, Revenant was also expected to join the roster, perhaps in the middle of Season 4.

It turns out Respawn Entertainment had planned something different.

With the death of Forge, Revenant is taking his place as the new character of Apex Legends. The launch trailer for Season 4: Assimilation showed the lore behind the robot, while also revealing glimpses of his abilities for the battle royale shooter.

In the Season 4 trailer, Revenant is hired to kill a Portuguese con-man and thief for hire named Marcos Andrade. The robot crashes a family dinner and slaughters everyone who gets in his way as he makes for his target. One of the skills that he apparently uses allows him to change into a “shadow form,” which looks similar to the shadows of the Shadowfall map in last year’s Halloween event, where Revenant was first seen.

Revenant looks unstoppable while in that alternate form, and according to various leaks, it allows him to gain access to a different set of skills.

The trailer also shows Andrade’s daughter crying in anguish over the death of her father. The girl had just received a silver wolf from her father, and the feminine version of “wolf” in Portuguese is “loba.” Loba is one of the leaked upcoming characters for the battle royale shooter, so it is possible that the trailer is set in the past, and Loba will be making her way to Apex Legends to target Revenant and avenge her father’s murder.

The teased Sentinel bolt-action sniper rifle, meanwhile, is indeed coming to Apex Legends, and will not be replaced like what happened with Forge. The weapon was described as “particularly devastating to shields,” and it offers the option for players to consume a shield battery in order to charge the Sentinel’s shots for additional power.

Apex Legends’ Season 4: Assimilation is set to roll out on February 4, for the game’s first anniversary.

