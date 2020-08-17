  1. Gaming

Apple files a patent for on-demand cloud gaming services

By

Apple has filed a patent for a cloud gaming-type streaming service similar to Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation Now.

The patent filed in February was first spotted by Patently Apple and published internationally on August 14. It’s called “Enabling Interactive Service for Cloud Rendering Gaming in 5G Systems.”

Apple is currently getting ready to introduce 5G phones in October, so a move into cloud gaming with 5G would make sense.

“One potential use case for network controlled interactive service in fifth-generation (5G) wireless communication networks is cloud rendering game. Cloud gaming, (also known as gaming on demand) is a type of online gaming that allows direct and on-demand video streaming of games onto different computing devices through the use of a thin client,” the patent states.

The game would be stored, rendered, and executed on a remote server and streamed right onto a device, giving users access to the games without relying on the user’s own device.

“The controls and button presses from the user’s computing device are transmitted to the server, where they are recorded, and the server then sends back the game’s response to the input controls. Current 5G systems lack the capability to provide interactive services for cloud rendering gaming in efficient and optimal manners,” the patent said.

The patent also lists different ways to use the technology and how Apple would go about dealing with those situations.

For example, the patent states that “the cloud rendering gaming is an on-demand service. Efficiently and optimally managing network resources for provisioning the interactive service may require high-demand bandwidth and low latency, and as such, the 5G system may need a mechanism for access control and service authorization.”

Apple’s solution to this is an “interactive service subscription and service authorization to support on-demand cloud rendering gaming.”

The rest is fairly technical but mostly involves utilizing 5G technology in new ways to make sure the service runs as advertised.

Apple and gaming have been in the spotlight lately, as Apple and Epic Games have been battling over the cut Apple takes from developers in its App Store.

In the latest twist, Apple said it will cut Epic’s access to iOS and Mac development tools, a move that could have some serious consequences for Epic’s Unreal Engine.

Editors' Recommendations

Epic Games accuses Apple of retaliation, seeks restraining order

epic games logo

Sling TV vs. Hulu

best streaming TV service

The best game-streaming services for 2020

best game streaming services pass

Common Xbox Live problems, and how to fix them

Xbox Live Gold

Ruin Yoko Taro’s day by mastering The Puppets’ Bunker with this FFXIV raid guide

ffxiv 5 3 puppets bunker raid guide all strats featured

Ranking the best and worst armor sets you can own in Grounded

Grounded armor tier list

How to unlock tier two tool upgrades in Grounded

All the critters you’ll face in Grounded and how best to beat them up

How to unlock characters, new modes, boards, and more in Super Mario Party

Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.3 quest locations guide: How to get started

Halo Infinite: Release Date, Trailer, News, and More

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

The best free flight simulators

Free Flight Simulators

How to report someone on Discord

Discord

Epic Games cuts Fortnite V-Bucks prices, calls out Apple and Google

The most common PS4 problems, and how to fix them