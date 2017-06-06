‘Arizona Sunshine’ launches June 27 with a PSVR aim controller mode

Why it matters to you Arizona Sunshine, one of the best reviewed VR games of 2016, has exclusive features on PSVR, giving players multiple ways to stave off hordes of zombies.

Vertigo Games and Jaywalkers Interactive announced that Arizona Sunshine will launch June 27 for PlayStation VR. The post-apocalyptic survival horror game was revealed for PSVR in May.

Arizona Sunshine originally launched on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive in December to superb reviews, and brought in $1.4 million in its first month on the market.

The PSVR port will include a fresh game mode specifically meant to harness the power of the PSVR aim controller. The aim-centric mode tasks players with wielding 13 various two-handed weapons — hence the emphasis on using the aim controller. However, PSVR owners without an aim controller can still enjoy the exclusive to PSVR game mode with either the DualShock 4 or Move controllers. Basically, you can play through the campaign in two unique ways.

PSVR players can explore the desert lands of Sunshine, Arizona in a first-person perspective using the game’s “teleportation or locomotion (free) movement with any controller. The teleportation movement system essentially turns the game into an on-rails experience, which some players may prefer, but the free-form control scheme gives you more exact control over the path you take. And for those who want the most immersive experience, the aim or Move controls can handle not just the weapons, but gear and item pick-ups as well, including health consumables.

The campaign, which clocks in around five hours, can be played solo or cooperatively with two players. Along with the main story, which opens in the midst of the zombie apocalypse, there’s a four player endless Horde mode featuring waves upon waves of zombies to vanquish.

While gameplay footage of the PSVR version shows that it has been slightly downgraded in the move from PC to PSVR, there’s nothing to suggest that the experience suffers at all on the lesser hardware.

Arizona Sunshine will be available on June 27 for $40 on the PlayStation Store.