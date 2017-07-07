Max Brass becomes playable next week in first ‘Arms’ DLC

Why it matters to you Players have been taking the champion title from Max Brass since launch, next week they can play as Max Brass for a chance to earn that title back.

Arms has been out for a few weeks now, giving players a chance to become comfortable with all ten characters. Coming next week is the first major content update since launch, introducing Max Brass as a playable character.

Each character in Arms has a unique ability and default glove loadout. Max Brass, or “The Commish,” is a heavy fighter that grows larger when his arms are charged up. Just like Master Mummy, this allows Max Brass to take punches without flinching. As a similarity with another character, he also becomes permanently charged up when his health falls below 20 percent.

Along with Max Brass himself, his default Arms all appear to be new as well. The first pair, called Nade, appears to be a standard glove that gains fire elemental when charged. His next pair, called Roaster, looks like a set of grenades. They appear to work as standard gloves, except they explode on impact when charged. This increased damage comes with reduced accuracy. His final set of Arms, Kablammer, is a variation of the Whammer. Instead of stunning when charged, this heavy alternative gains an explosive ability.

With every fighter comes a personalized stage. Max Brass joins the league along with Sky Arena, the final stage of the Grand Prix. This outdoor fighting arena sits at the top of a tall skyscraper. In case people weren’t aware of whose stage it was, there is a giant statue of the champ looming over the ring.

Since launch, Max Brass has existed as the title fight of the Grand Prix. He created the Arms League and has acted as reigning champ for years.

Max Brass, his three Arms, and his new stage will all be added to Arms via a free update on July 12. More fighters, stages, and arms will be added in the future. These updates will continue to be free.

